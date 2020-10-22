Log in
03:11aTRAVIS PERKINS : Britain's Travis Perkins sees trading improve as markets recover
RE
09/10TRAVIS PERKINS : interim results 2020 presentation
PU
09/08TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results
PU
Travis Perkins : Britain's Travis Perkins sees trading improve as markets recover

10/22/2020 | 03:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bricks are seen at the Vauxhall depot of building material supplier Travis Perkins in London

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, upgraded its full-year earnings guidance and reported improved trading in its latest quarter as its markets recovered following the impact of the national coronavirus lockdown.

The group, which trades from more than 20 businesses including Travis Perkins builders merchants and the Wickes home improvement chain, said total revenue fell 3.4% in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter, following a first half decline of 20.2%.

On a like-for-like basis revenue was up 3.9%.

The group said the outcome was driven by a strong recovery in demand across domestic repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) markets, benefitting the Travis Perkins, City Plumbing, Wickes and Toolstation businesses which serve them.

It said that while local trade activity had recovered well, its trade businesses continued to experience a lag in recovery from larger housebuilding and construction projects.

The group forecast core earnings for 2020 in the upper half of the current range of analysts' expectations of 222-261 million pounds ($292-$343 million).

That forecast assumes current volume trends continue and that any further lockdown measures do not have a significant impact on the group’s markets.

The pandemic has forced Travis Perkins to restructure. In June it said it would cut around 2,500 jobs.

In March the group put the planned demerger of Wickes on hold until markets become more stable.

Shares in Travis Perkins, down 24% so far in 2020, closed on Wednesday at 1,219.5 pence, valuing the business at 3 billion pounds. They were up 2.2% at 0706 GMT.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)


Financials
Sales 2020 5 946 M 7 808 M 7 808 M
Net income 2020 9,30 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 452 M 1 907 M 1 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 -783x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 3 030 M 3 982 M 3 979 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 26 465
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 296,25 GBX
Last Close Price 1 219,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Knight Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS-23.88%3 982
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.30.28%306 262
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.45.71%131 876
KINGFISHER PLC48.11%8 880
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.57.63%8 308
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-15.63%5 690
