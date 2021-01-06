Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/06 04:29:08 am
1398 GBX   +1.23%
04:18aTRAVIS PERKINS : Chair Succession Announcement
PU
02:30aTravis Perkins Chairman to Step Down in March; Successor Named
MT
02:01aSTUART CHAMBERS : Travis Perkins plc Chair Succession Announcement
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travis Perkins : Chair Succession Announcement

01/06/2021 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following a rigorous and wide ranging selection process using an external search firm, Stuart will be succeeded as Chair by Jasmine Whitbread, currently Chief Executive of London First, a role from which she will step down on 30 March 2021. Jasmine will be appointed a Director and as Chair of the Company on 31 March 2021.

Pete Redfern, Senior Independent Director of Travis Perkins commented:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Stuart for his outstanding leadership of the Board. Stuart has expertly guided the Board as it has shaped the Group's strategy. He leaves Travis Perkins having ensured a strong, capable Board is in place with the skills and experience required to meet the future demands on the business.

We are delighted to announce Jasmine's appointment. Jasmine has over a decade of experience on the boards of large public companies for whom she has chaired key committees. She brings extensive leadership, third sector and commercial experience with exceptional strength in managing stakeholder relationships including with investors, governments, customers, partners and teams.'

Stuart Chambers commented:

'I leave Travis Perkins in a strong position notwithstanding the challenges associated with COVID which it has had to deal with during 2020. I am proud of the efforts of all our colleagues across the Group and would like personally to thank them for their extraordinary commitment. I leave the Company in very capable hands with an experienced Board, well placed to oversee the execution of and continued evolution of the Company's strategy. I wish Jasmine and Travis Perkins continued future success.'

Jasmine Whitbread commented:

'I am honoured to have been selected as the next Chair of Travis Perkins. I look forward to working with Nick and the board at an important time for the Company and all its stakeholders. The business has proved resilient and highly relevant through the pandemic and I'm excited about its future.'

This announcement is made pursuant to the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

About Travis Perkins:

Travis Perkins is the UK's leading supplier of materials and equipment to the building, construction and home improvement markets, and operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation, Wickes and a number of specialists in the civils, plumbing, heating and insulation markets, such as Keyline, BSS, City Plumbing and CCF and many more. With annual revenues of £7bn, the Group employs 28,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years.

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 09:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRAVIS PERKINS
04:18aTRAVIS PERKINS : Chair Succession Announcement
PU
02:30aTravis Perkins Chairman to Step Down in March; Successor Named
MT
02:01aSTUART CHAMBERS : Travis Perkins plc Chair Succession Announcement
DJ
01/04STUART CHAMBERS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
01/04TRAVIS PERKINS : Total Voting Rights
DJ
2020TRAVIS PERKINS : Jefferies Lifts Travis Perkins PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2020TRAVIS PERKINS : to provide 800 Kickstart placements to support young people int..
PU
2020TRAVIS PERKINS : RBC Lifts Travis Perkins PT, Affirms Sector Perform Rating
MT
2020TRAVIS PERKINS : sites/travis perkins/files//trading update dec 2020.
PU
2020TRAVIS PERKINS : to Give Back $67 Million UK Government Business Rates Relief as..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 095 M 8 304 M 8 304 M
Net income 2020 -3,67 M -4,99 M -4,99 M
Net Debt 2020 1 461 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
P/E ratio 2020 -284x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 3 432 M 4 671 M 4 675 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 26 465
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 377,79 GBX
Last Close Price 1 381,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Knight Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS2.52%4 671
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.0.16%286 430
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.0.26%117 910
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.2.05%9 854
KINGFISHER PLC5.18%8 140
HOME PRODUCT CENTER2.19%6 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ