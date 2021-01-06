Travis Perkins : Chair Succession Announcement

Following a rigorous and wide ranging selection process using an external search firm, Stuart will be succeeded as Chair by Jasmine Whitbread, currently Chief Executive of London First, a role from which she will step down on 30 March 2021. Jasmine will be appointed a Director and as Chair of the Company on 31 March 2021.

Pete Redfern, Senior Independent Director of Travis Perkins commented:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Stuart for his outstanding leadership of the Board. Stuart has expertly guided the Board as it has shaped the Group's strategy. He leaves Travis Perkins having ensured a strong, capable Board is in place with the skills and experience required to meet the future demands on the business.

We are delighted to announce Jasmine's appointment. Jasmine has over a decade of experience on the boards of large public companies for whom she has chaired key committees. She brings extensive leadership, third sector and commercial experience with exceptional strength in managing stakeholder relationships including with investors, governments, customers, partners and teams.'

Stuart Chambers commented:

'I leave Travis Perkins in a strong position notwithstanding the challenges associated with COVID which it has had to deal with during 2020. I am proud of the efforts of all our colleagues across the Group and would like personally to thank them for their extraordinary commitment. I leave the Company in very capable hands with an experienced Board, well placed to oversee the execution of and continued evolution of the Company's strategy. I wish Jasmine and Travis Perkins continued future success.'

Jasmine Whitbread commented:

'I am honoured to have been selected as the next Chair of Travis Perkins. I look forward to working with Nick and the board at an important time for the Company and all its stakeholders. The business has proved resilient and highly relevant through the pandemic and I'm excited about its future.'

This announcement is made pursuant to the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

About Travis Perkins:

Travis Perkins is the UK's leading supplier of materials and equipment to the building, construction and home improvement markets, and operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation, Wickes and a number of specialists in the civils, plumbing, heating and insulation markets, such as Keyline, BSS, City Plumbing and CCF and many more. With annual revenues of £7bn, the Group employs 28,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years.