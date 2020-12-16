Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/15 11:35:19 am

1299 GBX   +2.32%
1299 GBX   +2.32%
02:01aTRAVIS PERKINS : Update on trading and Government assistance
12/04TRAVIS PERKINS : Directorate Change
Travis Perkins : Update on trading and Government assistance

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
 Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Update on trading and Government assistance 
 
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
16 December 2020 
 
Travis Perkins plc - Update on Trading and Government assistance 
 
  Trading performance 
 
  Sales performance in October and November 2020 
 
                   Merchanting Toolstation     P&H Retail  Group 
LFL                       3.8%       32.4%    1.9%  19.3%   8.6% 
Net                     (7.4)%        8.6%  (3.8)% (0.7)% (4.7)% 
openings/closures 
Disposals*                   -           - (18.8)% (4.9)% (5.4)% 
Trading days            (2.4)%           -  (2.2)%      - (1.8)% 
Total Sales             (6.1)%       41.0% (22.9)%  13.7% (3.3)% 
 
 *Disposals include PF&P wholesale from the P&H segment in January, and Tile 
  Giant from the Retail segment in September 
 
  The end market trends experienced during Q3 continued into October and 
  November while the Group also continued to make good progress on retaining 
 sales from branches closed as part of the restructuring activity during the 
  summer. As a result of these factors, the Group delivered robust, 
  like-for-like sales growth of 8.6% during the period. 
 
  There continues to be strong demand across the DIY market, resulting in 
  particularly strong sales in Wickes and Toolstation, as well as the 
  continued encouraging recovery in domestic RMI across smaller trade 
customers in Travis Perkins and City Plumbing. Volumes with larger customers 
continue to recover more slowly, impacting the rate of sales recovery in our 
specialist merchants in BSS, CCF, Keyline and the large contract side of the 
  P&H business. Some larger customers were more impacted by the second 
  national lockdown in November, alongside a negative impact on the kitchen 
  and bathroom businesses as showrooms were forced to close. 
 
  Government assistance 
 
  Given the status of Wickes as an essential retailer, and Toolstation also 
  benefiting from the surge in DIY trade during 2020, both businesses will 
 return the business rates relief received as a result of the COVID19 crisis 
  and repay monies received under the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention 
   Scheme. This totals around GBP50m, which will correspondingly reduce the 
  expected outturn for Group adjusted EBITA for 2020. 
 
  Cash and liquidity headroom 
 
   During November the Group raised GBP250m via a long five-year public bond 
 issuance at a coupon of 3.75%. The proceeds will be used to repay the GBP250m 
  September 2021 bond maturity before the end of December. 
 
  Adjusting for bond movements, at the end of November liquidity headroom, 
    including the undrawn GBP400m RCF, was GBP988m. The strength of the Group's 
  ongoing liquidity position has enabled the settlement during December of 
 approximately GBP100m of VAT deferred from H1 2020. Taking this into account, 
  management continues to expect covenant net debt at the year end to be 
  similar to the 30 June 2020 position. 
 
  Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins                         Powerscourt 
Matt Worster                           Justin Griffiths / James White 
+44 (0) 7990 088548                    +44 (0) 207 2501446 
matt.worster@ccfltd.co.uk              travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com 
 
Heinrich Richter 
+44 (0) 7392 125417 
heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
ISIN:          GB0007739609 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:          TPK 
LEI Code:      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
Sequence No.:  89773 
EQS News ID:   1155485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

