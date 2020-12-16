Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Update on trading and Government assistance 16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 December 2020 Travis Perkins plc - Update on Trading and Government assistance Trading performance Sales performance in October and November 2020 Merchanting Toolstation P&H Retail Group LFL 3.8% 32.4% 1.9% 19.3% 8.6% Net (7.4)% 8.6% (3.8)% (0.7)% (4.7)% openings/closures Disposals* - - (18.8)% (4.9)% (5.4)% Trading days (2.4)% - (2.2)% - (1.8)% Total Sales (6.1)% 41.0% (22.9)% 13.7% (3.3)% *Disposals include PF&P wholesale from the P&H segment in January, and Tile Giant from the Retail segment in September The end market trends experienced during Q3 continued into October and November while the Group also continued to make good progress on retaining sales from branches closed as part of the restructuring activity during the summer. As a result of these factors, the Group delivered robust, like-for-like sales growth of 8.6% during the period. There continues to be strong demand across the DIY market, resulting in particularly strong sales in Wickes and Toolstation, as well as the continued encouraging recovery in domestic RMI across smaller trade customers in Travis Perkins and City Plumbing. Volumes with larger customers continue to recover more slowly, impacting the rate of sales recovery in our specialist merchants in BSS, CCF, Keyline and the large contract side of the P&H business. Some larger customers were more impacted by the second national lockdown in November, alongside a negative impact on the kitchen and bathroom businesses as showrooms were forced to close. Government assistance Given the status of Wickes as an essential retailer, and Toolstation also benefiting from the surge in DIY trade during 2020, both businesses will return the business rates relief received as a result of the COVID19 crisis and repay monies received under the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. This totals around GBP50m, which will correspondingly reduce the expected outturn for Group adjusted EBITA for 2020. Cash and liquidity headroom During November the Group raised GBP250m via a long five-year public bond issuance at a coupon of 3.75%. The proceeds will be used to repay the GBP250m September 2021 bond maturity before the end of December. Adjusting for bond movements, at the end of November liquidity headroom, including the undrawn GBP400m RCF, was GBP988m. The strength of the Group's ongoing liquidity position has enabled the settlement during December of approximately GBP100m of VAT deferred from H1 2020. Taking this into account, management continues to expect covenant net debt at the year end to be similar to the 30 June 2020 position. Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Matt Worster Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 2501446 matt.worster@ccfltd.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 7392 125417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: TST TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 89773 EQS News ID: 1155485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)