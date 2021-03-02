Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 05:04:15 am
1447 GBX   -2.10%
04:42aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Director / PDMR Shareholding
DJ
04:41aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
03:35aTRAVIS PERKINS  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travis Perkins : Director / PDMR Shareholding

03/02/2021 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
02-March-2021 / 09:41 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence 
each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 March 2021 at a share price of GBP14.719344 in accordance with the Company's 
non-executive director fee structure. 
 
                     Number of Total Holding of 
PDMR                 Shares    shares following 
                     acquired  acquisition 
Stuart Chambers 
                     238       11,062 
 
Marianne Culver 
                     42        721 
 
Coline McConville 
                     62        4,360 
 
Peter Redfern 
                     83        11,111 
 
Christopher Rogers   47        9,228 
John Rogers 
                     57        3,529

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

07920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                               1. Stuart Chambers 
                               2. Marianne Culver 
a)            Name             3. Coline McConville 
                               4. Peter Redfern 
                               5. Christopher Rogers 
                               6. John Rogers 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/Status Non-Executive Director 
              Initial 
b)            notification/   Initial Notification in each case 
              Amendment 
              Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
              or auction monitor 
a)            Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)            LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
              Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4             each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
              conducted 
              Description of the  Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
              financial 
 
a)            instrument, 
 
              type of instrument 
                                  ISIN: GB0007739609 
              Identification code 
              Nature of the       Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which 
b)            transaction         the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on 
                                  a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee 
 
                                  Price(s)                                Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume                                          1. 238 
              (s)                                                          2.   42 
                                   GBP14.719344                              3.   62 
                                                                           4.   83 
                                                                           5.   47 
                                                                           6.   57 
              Aggregated 
              information 
                                  Aggregate                          Aggregate Aggregate 
 
                                  Price                              Volume    Total 
d) 
                                                                      1. 238    1. GBP3,503.20 
              -Aggregated volume                                      2.   42   2. GBP618.21 
                                   GBP14.719344                         3.   62   3. GBP912.60 
                                                                      4.   83   4. GBP1.221.71 
                                                                      5.   47   5. GBP691.81 
              -Price                                                  6.   57   6. GBP839.00 
e)            Date of the         2 March 2021 
              transaction 
f)            Place of the        XLON 
              transaction 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94584 
EQS News ID:    1172320 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

All news about TRAVIS PERKINS
04:42aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Director / PDMR Shareholding
DJ
04:41aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
03:35aTRAVIS PERKINS  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
03:03aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Turns To FY20 Loss As Revenue Plunges 12% Amid COVID-19
MT
02:48aBritain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process
RE
02:11aTRAVIS PERKINS  : 2020 Final Results
PU
02:02aTRAVIS PERKINS PLC  : Full year results for the -11-
DJ
02:02aTRAVIS PERKINS PLC  : Full year results for the -10-
DJ
02:02aTRAVIS PERKINS PLC  : Full year results for the -9-
DJ
02:02aTRAVIS PERKINS PLC  : Full year results for the -8-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 135 M 8 514 M 8 514 M
Net income 2020 -15,6 M -21,7 M -21,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 462 M 2 029 M 2 029 M
P/E ratio 2020 -171x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 3 673 M 5 123 M 5 097 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 465
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 495,39 GBX
Last Close Price 1 478,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS9.73%5 123
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-1.51%281 660
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.0.89%118 657
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.3.05%9 989
KINGFISHER PLC-1.29%7 829
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.19%5 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ