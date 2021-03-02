Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding
02-March-2021 / 09:41 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence
each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 March 2021 at a share price of GBP14.719344 in accordance with the Company's
non-executive director fee structure.
Number of Total Holding of
PDMR Shares shares following
acquired acquisition
Stuart Chambers
238 11,062
Marianne Culver
42 721
Coline McConville
62 4,360
Peter Redfern
83 11,111
Christopher Rogers 47 9,228
John Rogers
57 3,529
The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Richard Hawker
Assistant Company Secretary
07920 267453
Notification of Dealing Form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
1. Stuart Chambers
2. Marianne Culver
a) Name 3. Coline McConville
4. Peter Redfern
5. Christopher Rogers
6. John Rogers
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director
Initial
b) notification/ Initial Notification in each case
Amendment
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
3
or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
Description of the Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
financial
a) instrument,
type of instrument
ISIN: GB0007739609
Identification code
Nature of the Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which
b) transaction the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on
a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume 1. 238
(s) 2. 42
GBP14.719344 3. 62
4. 83
5. 47
6. 57
Aggregated
information
Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate
Price Volume Total
d)
1. 238 1. GBP3,503.20
-Aggregated volume 2. 42 2. GBP618.21
GBP14.719344 3. 62 3. GBP912.60
4. 83 4. GBP1.221.71
5. 47 5. GBP691.81
-Price 6. 57 6. GBP839.00
e) Date of the 2 March 2021
transaction
f) Place of the XLON
transaction
ISIN: GB0007739609
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 94584
EQS News ID: 1172320
End of Announcement EQS News Service
