Travis Perkins (TPK) GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:29:59 am
1430.75 GBX   -3.20%
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Summary 
News

Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -2-

03/02/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
                    Pandemic NEW                         ABC                                           High 
External                                                 AE              N                             High 
                    Changing customer & competitor       ABC ABDE        ?                             High Medium 
                    landscape                                                           ? 
                    Supplier risks                                       ? 
                                                                                        ? 
                                                                         ?                             Medium 
                    Portfolio management                                                ? 
Strategic           Change management                    BCDE ACDE ABCE  ?                             High 
                    ESG NEW                                                             ?              High 
                                                                         N 
                    IT systems and infrastructure        AD              ?              ?              High 
Technological       Cyber threat and data security       AE                                            High 
                                                                         ?              ? 
                                                                         ?              ? 
                    People                               ABC 
Operational                                              AE                                            Medium Medium 
                    Health, safety & well-being Legal    ABCDE           ?              ?              Medium 
                    compliance 
                                                                         ?              ?

Key A. Best-in-class services B. Focus on trade C. Advantaged businesses D. Simplify the Group E. Financial strength

N New

? Increasing

? Decreasing

? Limited change year-on-year

Key disruptive risks that may impact the viability of a strategy or business model are also identified and managed. Whilst several principal risks, including market conditions, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape, include elements that are considered disruptive in nature, they are categorised above according to the primary driver of the risk.

Key changes in the year

The risk environment in which we operate does not remain static and the Board has made the following changes to the principal risk set in 2020:

* Covid-19 was identified as an emerging risk in the 2019 report and has been the dominant area of focus for our risk management activities throughout 2020. Pandemic risk, specifically in relation to Covid-19, is now recognised as a new principal risk due to the inherent uncertainty associated with it. A pandemic is one of the very few risks that could result in the complete shutdown of our operations. Covid-19 has the potential to amplify or accelerate the onset of certain of our other principal risks and this potential for risk interdependencies has been kept under review during 2020, alongside the additional mitigation measures implemented.

* Brexit risk assessment and contingency planning remained a focus in 2020. In preparation for the end of the transition period, to offset potential disruption to the flow of goods in the event of "no deal", the business units again built targeted contingency stocks in the categories deemed most at risk, to ensure stock remained available to customers. To date, there has been little Brexit-related impact to the flow of goods although Covid-19 related disruption at certain ports has impacted us in a limited way. The Board no longer considers Brexit to be a principal risk.

Management have prepared for, and will continue to implement, the required changes to customs procedures, product standards and the recruitment of EU citizens, which remain the more significant areas of Brexit impact for the Group. Where relevant, Brexit-related risks have been incorporated into our other principal risks, and the underlying "bottom up" risk management processes.

* ESG is an area of increasing importance, as we recognise our impact and potential influence on the environment, the construction industry and wider society. We are seeking to take a leading position on ESG matters, which both addresses our responsibilities and an increasing level of interest and expectations from our customers, investors and other stakeholders. Accordingly ESG matters have been added as a principal risk.

* The risks in relation to Portfolio Management and Capital Allocation have been combined.

* In relation to principal risks brought forward from 2019, the Board considers that the market conditions risk, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape risk are increasing. All other risk trends are unchanged.

Emerging risks

As part of the overall risk assessment process, and in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code, we capture and monitor areas of uncertainty that do not currently present a significant risk but which have the potential to adversely impact the Group in the future. These emerging risks are identified from regular reviews of risk research and other publications, alongside perspectives on emerging risks collated from assessments made by the business unit and functional leadership teams and the results of assurance activities. The emerging risks considered by the Board during 2020 included sustainability and climate change matters, digital technologies and, as a result of the pandemic, the impacts of changes to working locations and ways of working. 

Market conditions 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 Our markets are highly fragmented and cyclical in 
                 nature and performance is affected by general 
                 economic conditions and a number of specific 
                 drivers of construction, repairs, maintenance and 
                 improvement and DIY activity. These include the   Our businesses all hold #1 or #2 positions in their 
                 volume of housing transactions, driven by         chosen markets. 
                 mortgage availability and affordability, house- 
                 price inflation, the timing and nature of 
                 government activity to stimulate activity, net 
                 disposable income, consumer confidence, interest  We maintain a comprehensive tracking system for lead 
                 rates and unemployment levels.                    indicators that influence the market for the 
                                                                   consumption of building materials in the UK. 
 
 
                 The fundamental long-term market drivers remain 
                 robust despite Covid-19 related uncertainty in    The Board conducts an annual review of strategy, 
                 the short-term. Whilst a number of longer-term    which includes an assessment of likely competitor 
                 themes are beginning to impact the industry,      activity, market forecasts and possible future 
  ? Adverse      these present us with both opportunities and      trends in products, channels of distribution and 
    effect on    risks in responding to the changes:               customer behaviour. 
    financial 
    results        ? Traditional ways of working in the industry 
  ? Loss of          will change, driven by technology and an 
    market share     increasing move to modern methods of          Significant events that may affect the Group are 
                     construction.                                 monitored by the Group Leadership Team and reported 
                   ? There is a need to address a growing          to the Board monthly by the Group CEO. Should market 
                     productivity challenge in the construction    conditions deteriorate then the Board has a range of 
                     sector alongside an increasing scarcity of    options dependent upon the severity of the change. 
                     technical knowledge, which will hinder        Historically these have included amending the 
                     industry growth if unaddressed.               Group's trading stance, cost reduction, changing the 
                   ? There is a drive for greater digitisation,    focus or lowering capital investment and reducing 
                     which has accelerated as a result of the      the dividend. 
                     pandemic. 
                   ? The ability to deliver and measure social 
                     value will become fundamental to long-term 
                     success.                                      We have established a number of partnerships to 
                                                                   explore opportunities to work with companies 
                                                                   involved in modern methods of construction. 
                 We must also manage the impacts of changing 
                 building standards and the UK Government's future 
                 framework for heat in buildings through the 
                 products and services that we offer. 
Pandemic 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted 
                 our operations and results in 2020. It is not 
                 clear how long the pandemic will last, how much   We acted quickly to respond to the challenges posed 
                 more extensive it may yet become, what impact     by Covid-19 with the safety and well-being of 
                 further virus variants could have, how quickly    colleagues and customers our overriding priority in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 135 M 8 560 M 8 560 M
Net income 2020 -15,6 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 462 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2020 -171x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 3 552 M 4 956 M 4 956 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 26 465
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 498,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 478,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS9.73%5 123
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-1.51%281 660
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.0.89%118 657
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.3.05%9 989
KINGFISHER PLC-1.29%7 829
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-0.73%5 831
