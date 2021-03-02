Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:29:59 am
1430.75 GBX   -3.20%
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -3-

03/02/2021
                 approved vaccines will be distributed and how     our continued response to the pandemic. 
                 effective they prove to be, or what further 
                 measures may be introduced by governments to 
                 mitigate the associated health, economic and 
                 societal impacts.                                 Tiered crisis response teams were mobilised before 
                                                                   the first UK lockdown to coordinate activity. These 
                                                                   teams continue to monitor the situation closely, 
                                                                   with regular oversight from the Board, and update 
                 Central UK Government, and the devolved           measures, advice and communications as required. 
                 authorities in other parts of the UK, have deemed 
                 the Group to be an essential provider to ensure 
                 critical national infrastructure remains 
                 operational and homes remain warm and dry. Any    Colleagues have been regularly consulted with 
                 change to this status would significantly impact  throughout the pandemic and are empowered to call 
  ? Detrimental  our operations and results.                       out unsafe practices. Several incidents in recent 
    impact to                                                      months suggest that Covid-19 has been an influencing 
    health and                                                     factor both in terms of the physical and mental 
    well-being                                                     impacts to colleagues of adapting to changed ways of 
  ? Adverse      The pandemic may lead to a significant and        working, and as a necessary area of focus which may 
    effect on    prolonged impact for the Group in respect of:     divert attention from more typical operational 
    operations,                                                    hazards. Organisation-wide safety stand down 
    financial      ? Operational disruption resulting from high    briefings were run in 2020 for colleagues to reflect 
    condition        levels of colleague absence, attempts to      and consider individual and collective actions that 
    and results      contain an outbreak at a Group location or    can be undertaken to take responsibility for their 
                     further measures taken to contain virus       own and each other's safety. Other major response 
                     peaks, whether localised or national. This    measures include: 
                     could impact our ability to operate our 
                     branch and distribution network, or provide     ? Rapid changes to the network to enable 
                     functional support to the business, if this       contactless collections and socially distanced 
                     cannot be delivered remotely.                     service. 
                   ? Pressure on colleagues to adapt to rapidly      ? Enhanced hygiene routines and provision of PPE. 
                     changing circumstances, ways of working and     ? Supporting all colleagues able to work from home 
                     resourcing levels, which may impact their         to do so, which will continue for the 
                     health and well-being.                            foreseeable future. 
                   ? Disruption to our supply chain, which           ? Active, detailed management of cost and cash 
                     operates across multiple territories. In          flow, including the suspension of the 2019 final 
                     addition to the proximate disruptive effects      dividend, a 20% reduction in Board and Executive 
                     of the pandemic, the supply chain may also be     pay for three months and the deferral of rates 
                     impacted by business closures and                 and VAT payments. 
                     consolidation activity. 
                                                                   Regular communications to colleagues including a 
                 Levels of consumer confidence in an uncertain     weekly pulse survey and extended well-being support. 
                 economic environment, which may adversely impact 
                 demand for our products and services. 
Changing customer & competitor landscape 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 The evolution of customer behaviours has 
                 accelerated through the pandemic and this is 
                 expected to continue. Forced to move to more 
                 remote transactions, customers looked for 
                 digitally-enabled solutions. Whilst this drove an The Board is cognisant of the risks presented by the 
                 immediate focus on our digital transaction        changing customer and competitor landscape and 
                 capabilities, the ability of these platforms to   evaluates developments both in terms of threats and 
                 meet customer demand and keep pace with           opportunities for the Group. Competitor activity is 
                 competitor developments will impact longer-term   closely monitored, including potential consolidation 
                 growth and delivery of our strategy.              activity. 
 
                 The process of digitisation introduces            We have made significant progress in 2020 towards 
                 alternatives beyond our traditional competitors   digitising key customer journeys and building tools 
                 and, through the move to more online purchasing,  that complement our existing operations and enable 
                 there is increasing price transparency. This puts customers to transact with us through channels that 
                 pressure on the margin that can be achieved on    best suit their needs. Initially focused on the 
                 distributed products in some instances.           General Merchant business, these tools build on the 
                                                                   existing high levels of digital engagement enjoyed 
                                                                   by the Wickes and Toolstation businesses. 
                 The balance of delivered sales has moved 
  ? Adverse      significantly during the pandemic and our ability 
    effect on    to develop this area and provide innovative       High quality fulfilment of customer orders remains 
    financial    fulfilment solutions will be a key                the main service differentiator across Trade 
    results      differentiator. Customers also increasingly value businesses. This is an area of ongoing focus for us 
  ? Loss of      the ability to procure services that complement   and will combine with the digital enablement 
    market share their project, presenting us with both an         initiatives to give better visibility and more 
                 opportunity and risk to meet that expectation.    choice to customers. The Group appointed a 
                                                                   Fulfilment Director in 2020 to focus these efforts. 
 
 
                 Increased focus on delivery and fulfilment may 
                 draw other new entrants into the market who       We are able to use our sites flexibly to respond to 
                 operate business models which differ              changes. Alternative space utilisation models are 
                 significantly from the traditional merchanting,   possible, including maintaining smaller stores and 
                 retail and online formats from which we currently implanting additional services into existing 
                 operate. There is also an ongoing level of        branches. The programme of restructuring announced 
                 portfolio change among our more established       in June 2020 progressed our existing strategy to 
                 competitors. Both present potential threats to    operate from fewer, larger branches with a greater 
                 the leading market share positions of our         breadth and depth of product range. 
                 businesses. 
 
 
                                                                   Pricing strategies across the Group are regularly 
                 These changes in the customer and competitor      reviewed and refined to ensure they remain 
                 landscape, individually or in combination, may    competitive. 
                 adversely impact the profitability of 
                 branch-based operations, impact pricing 
                 perceptions and, as a result, negatively impact 
                 our overall performance. 
Supplier risks 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   Making decent returns is one of our cornerstones and 
                                                                   drives us to treat both customers and suppliers 
                                                                   fairly. We have established strong relationships 
                                                                   with our key suppliers and work closely with them to 
                 We face a number of risks in relation to key      agree contracts that are mutually beneficial. We 
                 supplier dependencies and relationships, overseas conduct due diligence in line with our commitment to 
                 sourcing and disintermediation, all of which      responsible sourcing, and to ensure a continuous 
                 could adversely impact upon ranging and price.    supply of quality materials. 
 
                 We are the largest customer to a number of our    Where possible, contracts exist with more than one

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 135 M 8 560 M 8 560 M
Net income 2020 -15,6 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 462 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2020 -171x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 3 552 M 4 956 M 4 956 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 26 465
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 498,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 478,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS9.73%5 123
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-1.51%281 660
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.0.89%118 657
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.3.05%9 989
KINGFISHER PLC-1.29%7 829
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-0.73%5 831
