Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:29:59 am
1430.75 GBX   -3.20%
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -4-

03/02/2021 | 02:56pm EST
                 suppliers. In some cases, those suppliers are     supplier for key products, to reduce the risks of 
                 large enough to cause us significant difficulties dependency on a sole supplier. 
                 and disruption if they are unable to meet their 
                 supply obligations, whether due to economic or 
                 operational factors. 
                                                                   Activities undertaken in preparation for Brexit and 
  ? Adverse      Alternative sourcing may be available, but the    the end of the transition period, including 
    effect on    volumes required and the time it may take those   increased supplier liaison, mapping in-bound supply 
    financial    suppliers to increase production could result in  chains to identify potential exposures and holding 
    results      significant and prolonged stock-outs, adversely   buffer stocks in certain categories, has assisted in 
  ? Adverse      impacting customer service and, potentially,      the understanding and mitigation of our supplier 
    effect on    leading customers to switch to a competitor in    risks. 
    reputation   the short- or long-term. 
 
 
                                                                   We have made a significant investment in our Far 
                 We source a number of products from overseas      East infrastructure to support our direct sourcing 
                 factories, which increases our exposure to        operation. This allows the development of own brand 
                 quality, warranty, ethical and currency issues.   products, thereby reducing the reliance on branded 
                 This again may adversely impact customer service  suppliers. We have also adopted a conservative 
                 and choice.                                       hedging policy to reduce our exposure to currency 
                                                                   fluctuations. 
 
 
                 Manufacturers of the materials and products that 
                 we sell may also look to sell directly to end     Independent checks are undertaken on the factories 
                 customers in the future, diminishing the role of  producing products for the Group, including the 
                 distributors.                                     ethical, safety and environmental performance of the 
                                                                   site and the quality and suitability of products 
                                                                   before they are shipped to the UK. The results of 
                                                                   these checks are kept under review with action taken 
                                                                   as necessary to address any concerns. 
Portfolio management 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   All merger, acquisition and disposal activities are 
                                                                   subject to a detailed appraisal process and ultimate 
                                                                   approval by the Board. 
                 We manage a number of businesses in the UK which 
                 operate in different, but complementary sectors. 
                 As the markets we serve continue to develop, we 
                 are investing to enhance our existing businesses  We put in place a formal programme of work, with 
                 and also to develop new propositions to better    dedicated resources, for larger-scale transactions. 
                 serve our customers.                              External expertise and advisors are involved as 
                                                                   required to support the programme teams. 
 
 
                 We undertake acquisition and disposal activity to 
                 optimise our portfolio of businesses and drive    All activity of this kind is supported by robust 
                 shareholder returns. In December 2018, we         governance and monitoring. The largest programmes 
                 announced a strategy to simplify the Group and    are closely monitored by a programme Steering 
                 concentrate on our trade-focused businesses.      Committee, with sponsorship and representation from 
                 Although the                                      members of the Group Leadership Team and, when 
  ? Adverse                                                        appropriate based on the significance of a 
    effect on    Covid-19 pandemic led us to pause the planned     transaction, the Board. Both the Group Leadership 
    financial    demerger of Wickes during 2020, we completed the  Team and the Board receive regular updates on all 
    results      disposal of the Tile Giant retail business in     portfolio management activities. 
  ? Adverse      September 2020. 
    effect on 
    shareholder 
    value                                                          Responsibility for identifying and implementing 
  ? Adverse      Programmes to separate and prepare businesses for opportunities to expand, improve or modify our 
    effect on    sale or demerger can be complex given the many    operations rests with each of the business unit 
    reputation   linkages to our systems and processes. More       leadership teams. We deploy or redeploy capital 
                 generally, the projected benefits, costs and      through a Group-level forum to strategically-aligned 
                 timescale for portfolio management activities may projects expected to achieve the best return on 
                 deviate from those originally planned, which      capital. Projects are required to present a 
                 could in turn impact the progression of the       comprehensive business case and, for the largest 
                 process and the value realised or price paid.     investments, Board approval is sought. 
 
                 Although we operate a disciplined capital         Major projects are reviewed monthly by the Group 
                 allocation process, there is a risk that we       Leadership Team. 
                 over-invest in channels which may decline or are 
                 non-core. It is also possible that we may not 
                 allocate sufficient capital to new propositions 
                 and advantaged businesses resulting in suboptimal Post implementation reviews are undertaken of all 
                 returns on capital.                               major projects and returns are monitored on an 
                                                                   on-going basis to ensure that the expected returns 
                                                                   are achieved, but also to allow us to modify the 
                                                                   allocation of capital when appropriate. 
Change management 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   All potentially significant projects are subject to 
                                                                   detailed investigation, assessment and approval 
                                                                   prior to commencement. 
 
                                                                   We allocate dedicated teams, including finance 
                                                                   colleagues, to each project, with additional 
                 We undertake a variety of projects throughout our expertise being brought in to supplement existing 
                 businesses in order to generate returns for our   resources when necessary. Regular communications are 
                 shareholders. These projects include the          undertaken to keep colleagues informed. 
                 modernisation of the Group's core IT systems and 
                 infrastructure and, in direct response to the 
  ? Adverse      challenges of the pandemic, changes to methods of 
    effect on    customer fulfilment and a drive for process       All major programmes are supported by an appropriate 
    financial    simplification in relation to rebates and         governance structure and are closely monitored 
    results      simplified pricing templates.                     through the Group Leadership Team's monthly 
  ? Adverse                                                        programme review with regular reporting to the 
    effect on                                                      Board. When projects do not deliver against 
    shareholder                                                    expectations, we undertake exercises to capture the 
    value        By their nature, major change programmes are      'lessons learned' which are fed into future 
  ? Adverse      often complicated, interlinked and may require    projects. 
    effect on    considerable resource or specialist expertise to 
    colleague    deliver. As a result, the expected benefits, 
    engagement.  timescale for delivery and the costs of 
                 implementation of each project may deviate from   Recent enhancements of the Group's digital 
                 those anticipated at the outset. Colleague        capabilities have been delivered using a more agile, 
                 engagement may be impacted during a period of     incremental approach to change. 
                 significant change and cost-focus. 
                                                                   Whilst we continue to embed the approach, it has 
                                                                   been successful in supporting a more rapid 
                                                                   development of solutions which can be ring-fenced,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

