Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -4

suppliers. In some cases, those suppliers are supplier for key products, to reduce the risks of large enough to cause us significant difficulties dependency on a sole supplier. and disruption if they are unable to meet their supply obligations, whether due to economic or operational factors. Activities undertaken in preparation for Brexit and ? Adverse Alternative sourcing may be available, but the the end of the transition period, including effect on volumes required and the time it may take those increased supplier liaison, mapping in-bound supply financial suppliers to increase production could result in chains to identify potential exposures and holding results significant and prolonged stock-outs, adversely buffer stocks in certain categories, has assisted in ? Adverse impacting customer service and, potentially, the understanding and mitigation of our supplier effect on leading customers to switch to a competitor in risks. reputation the short- or long-term. We have made a significant investment in our Far We source a number of products from overseas East infrastructure to support our direct sourcing factories, which increases our exposure to operation. This allows the development of own brand quality, warranty, ethical and currency issues. products, thereby reducing the reliance on branded This again may adversely impact customer service suppliers. We have also adopted a conservative and choice. hedging policy to reduce our exposure to currency fluctuations. Manufacturers of the materials and products that we sell may also look to sell directly to end Independent checks are undertaken on the factories customers in the future, diminishing the role of producing products for the Group, including the distributors. ethical, safety and environmental performance of the site and the quality and suitability of products before they are shipped to the UK. The results of these checks are kept under review with action taken as necessary to address any concerns. Portfolio management Impact Risk description Risk mitigation All merger, acquisition and disposal activities are subject to a detailed appraisal process and ultimate approval by the Board. We manage a number of businesses in the UK which operate in different, but complementary sectors. As the markets we serve continue to develop, we are investing to enhance our existing businesses We put in place a formal programme of work, with and also to develop new propositions to better dedicated resources, for larger-scale transactions. serve our customers. External expertise and advisors are involved as required to support the programme teams. We undertake acquisition and disposal activity to optimise our portfolio of businesses and drive All activity of this kind is supported by robust shareholder returns. In December 2018, we governance and monitoring. The largest programmes announced a strategy to simplify the Group and are closely monitored by a programme Steering concentrate on our trade-focused businesses. Committee, with sponsorship and representation from Although the members of the Group Leadership Team and, when ? Adverse appropriate based on the significance of a effect on Covid-19 pandemic led us to pause the planned transaction, the Board. Both the Group Leadership financial demerger of Wickes during 2020, we completed the Team and the Board receive regular updates on all results disposal of the Tile Giant retail business in portfolio management activities. ? Adverse September 2020. effect on shareholder value Responsibility for identifying and implementing ? Adverse Programmes to separate and prepare businesses for opportunities to expand, improve or modify our effect on sale or demerger can be complex given the many operations rests with each of the business unit reputation linkages to our systems and processes. More leadership teams. We deploy or redeploy capital generally, the projected benefits, costs and through a Group-level forum to strategically-aligned timescale for portfolio management activities may projects expected to achieve the best return on deviate from those originally planned, which capital. Projects are required to present a could in turn impact the progression of the comprehensive business case and, for the largest process and the value realised or price paid. investments, Board approval is sought. Although we operate a disciplined capital Major projects are reviewed monthly by the Group allocation process, there is a risk that we Leadership Team. over-invest in channels which may decline or are non-core. It is also possible that we may not allocate sufficient capital to new propositions and advantaged businesses resulting in suboptimal Post implementation reviews are undertaken of all returns on capital. major projects and returns are monitored on an on-going basis to ensure that the expected returns are achieved, but also to allow us to modify the allocation of capital when appropriate. Change management Impact Risk description Risk mitigation All potentially significant projects are subject to detailed investigation, assessment and approval prior to commencement. We allocate dedicated teams, including finance colleagues, to each project, with additional We undertake a variety of projects throughout our expertise being brought in to supplement existing businesses in order to generate returns for our resources when necessary. Regular communications are shareholders. These projects include the undertaken to keep colleagues informed. modernisation of the Group's core IT systems and infrastructure and, in direct response to the ? Adverse challenges of the pandemic, changes to methods of effect on customer fulfilment and a drive for process All major programmes are supported by an appropriate financial simplification in relation to rebates and governance structure and are closely monitored results simplified pricing templates. through the Group Leadership Team's monthly ? Adverse programme review with regular reporting to the effect on Board. When projects do not deliver against shareholder expectations, we undertake exercises to capture the value By their nature, major change programmes are 'lessons learned' which are fed into future ? Adverse often complicated, interlinked and may require projects. effect on considerable resource or specialist expertise to colleague deliver. As a result, the expected benefits, engagement. timescale for delivery and the costs of implementation of each project may deviate from Recent enhancements of the Group's digital those anticipated at the outset. Colleague capabilities have been delivered using a more agile, engagement may be impacted during a period of incremental approach to change. significant change and cost-focus. Whilst we continue to embed the approach, it has been successful in supporting a more rapid development of solutions which can be ring-fenced,

