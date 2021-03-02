Log in
Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
03/02 11:29:59 am
1430.75 GBX   -3.20%
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-

03/02/2021
                                                                   trialled and assessed before wider deployment. 
                                                                   Although this approach is lighter on formal project 
                                                                   management and governance in the earlier stages, we 
                                                                   have implemented robust gateways to manage the risks 
                                                                   of wider deployment. 
ESG 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 Our operations are impacted by, and impact upon,  A Group Code of Conduct is in place, underpinned by 
                 the environment, society and the economy and we   policies, which cover our ESG and ethical 
                 are committed to the promotion of sustainable,    requirements. 
                 ethical and inclusive business practices amongst 
                 our customers, suppliers and colleagues. This 
                 commitment promotes a sustainable and 
  ? Adverse      value-generating business model, underpinning our Our Head of Sustainability undertakes regular 
    effect on    strategy, and more fundamentally recognises our   materiality assessments, consulting with broad 
    reputation   responsibility to take action and influence the   stakeholder groups, to determine the most material 
  ? Competitive  wider industry now, to mitigate the significant   ESG risks and opportunities facing the Group. These 
    disadvantage threats to the planet posed by climate change.    are agreed by the Group Leadership Team and the 
  ? Adverse                                                        Board. We have determined accountabilities 
    effect on                                                      throughout our businesses to manage ESG material 
    financial                                                      focus areas, including Group Leadership Team 
    and          Growing risks in relation to Environmental,       sponsorship of each topic. A suite of Minimum 
    operational  Social and Governance ("ESG") matters require us Standards is being implemented to maintain a strong 
    performance  to regularly identify our most material           core. 
  ? Less         responsibilities and challenges in order to 
    attractive   target investment and manage them well. This 
    as an        includes investment in the decarbonisation of the 
    investment   fleet and estate, and engagement with the wider   We have set commitments for each focus area 
    proposition  construction products industry to reduce          including an industry-leading commitment on carbon 
  ? Potential    supply-chain and product carbon, taking action to reduction. We allocate budget to meet the stated 
    legal        prevent the worst impacts of climate change.      commitments and progress on key strategic 
    action,                                                        initiatives is regularly monitored by the Group 
    fines and                                                      Leadership Team. 
    penalties 
                 In addition, ESG matters are increasingly of 
                 interest to our customers, investors and other 
                 stakeholders, driving changes to demand and       We have put in place a programme of independent 
                 expectations, which we must identify and respond  audits to assure compliance with our most 
                 to.                                               significant regulatory requirements in relation to 
                                                                   ESG matters. 
IT systems and infrastructure 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   Whilst we are currently reliant on older 
                                                                   infrastructure and applications, adequate resources 
                                                                   and processes are in place to keep the current state 
                                                                   well maintained and operational. 
                 In our day-to-day operations we are dependent on 
                 a wide range of IT systems and supporting 
                 infrastructure and technology plays a significant 
                 role in our strategic ambitions.                  To mitigate the risk of disruption in the event of a 
                                                                   system failure, an IT disaster recovery plan is in 
                                                                   place, together with broader business continuity 
                                                                   plans. Arrangements are in place for alternative 
                 Our current IT landscape is complex and includes  data sites. Off-site back-up routines are in place. 
                 legacy systems that lack the functionality of     Plans are regularly tested and the results assessed 
                 modern software and where expertise is            to drive further improvements. Our incident 
                 diminishing.                                      management process is designed to prioritise and 
                                                                   respond to any incident quickly and effectively, 
  ? Adverse                                                        with escalation and communication protocols. 
    effect on                                                      Recovery targets are in place and are designed to 
    financial    Whilst older systems present an increasing risk   minimise the operational and customer impact. 
    and          of failures or outages and require more effort to 
    operational  maintain, of greater significance is the risk 
    performance  that our current systems hinder the delivery of 
  ? Adverse      the strategy, whether technologically or in       We have an evolving modernisation plan that will 
    effect on    diverting resources.                              drive business benefits and lead to the replacement 
    delivery of                                                    of a number of legacy systems. This will bring 
    strategy                                                       greater capability and longevity to our systems and 
  ? Competitive                                                    infrastructure. 
    disadvantage In adopting a more agile, incremental approach to 
                 business change, enabled by technology, we will 
                 need to manage an extended period of change where 
                 old and new technologies must successfully        A governance structure is in place for IT change 
                 co-exist. There is significant risk associated    programmes from idea generation through to 
                 with IT-enabled business change programmes        deployment. This includes protocols, to ensure that 
                 including risks in relation to prioritisation and upgrades and improvements are delivered to the 
                 sequencing, resource allocation, cost and time    business in a controlled manner that limits the 
                 overruns, testing and business acceptance. These  potential for disruption. The Group Leadership Team 
                 risks, alone or in combination, could impact our  receives regular progress reports and larger 
                 short-term performance and achievement of our     programmes are reported to the Board. 
                 longer-term strategy. 
 
                                                                   Every programme is assessed at completion as to the 
                                                                   lessons learned. Insights are rolled into future 
                                                                   change programmes. 
Cyber threat & data security 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   We take our responsibilities and legal obligations 
                 Incidents of sophisticated cyber-crime represent  in respect of data security and protection seriously 
                 a significant and increasing threat to all        and continue to focus on a combination of people, 
                 businesses including the Group. As we seek to     process and technology to help minimise the 
                 meet our customers' increasing digital            likelihood and impact of cyber incidents. 
                 expectations and drive competitive advantage in 
                 this area, the underlying data is attractive to 
                 external attackers whose methods and global 
                 footprint are rapidly evolving. There is          Alongside user awareness and education, best of 
                 therefore a balance to be struck between          breed security controls and technologies are key to 
                 increased digitisation and availability of data   reducing the likelihood of an attack and are 
                 against the risks that such activities introduce. regularly tested. These include firewalls, virus 
                                                                   protection, email threat protection, intrusion 
                                                                   detection and vulnerability scanning. All changes to 
                                                                   technology solutions require Information Security 
                 Incidents impacting the confidentiality,          review and approval. 
                 integrity and availability of our data and 
  ? Operational  systems could result in disruption to 
    disruption   customer-facing, supplier-facing and financial

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

