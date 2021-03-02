Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:29:59 am
1430.75 GBX   -3.20%
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-

03/02/2021 | 02:56pm EST
  ? Adverse      systems through theft and misuse of confidential  Action was taken this year to further develop our 
    effect on    data, damage to or manipulation of operationally  security profile and maturity against the 
    reputation   critical data or interruption to our IT services, internationally recognised National Institute of 
  ? Potential    any of which may have serious consequential       Standards and Technology - Cyber Security Framework. 
    legal        impacts on our reputation, ability to trade and   During 2020 we successfully introduced a 24/7 
    action,      compliance with regulations including GDPR.       security operations centre capability to monitor for 
    fines and                                                      suspicious activity and behaviours and work with 
    penalties                                                      resolver teams as required. 
                 We assess our main risk of attack to be from 
                 opportunistic criminals seeking financial gain 
                 from the theft and sale of personal data.         We have a cyber-incident response protocol, which is 
                                                                   updated with lessons learned from responses to 
                 During 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic appears to     attempted attacks on the Group and external cases. 
                 have heightened this risk and we have seen an     Third party forensic capability is in place, should 
                 increase in the volume, frequency and             it be needed, to support our ability to respond 
                 sophistication of attempted cyber-attacks during  rapidly and effectively to an incident, restore 
                 this period, which is expected to continue. We    systems and demonstrate compliance. 
                 also face internal risks of data loss or leakage 
                 as a result of actions taken by colleagues, 
                 whether accidental or deliberate. Our strategy to 
                 modernise and digitise capabilities also presents We will prioritise a number of security focused 
                 a further dimension to cyber and data security    programmes in 2021 to further minimise the risk 
                 risk.                                             profile. This includes programmes focused on 
                                                                   maintaining GDPR compliance and the optimisation of 
                                                                   security technology. 
People 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 People are key to our success. Our ability to     Strategic initiatives are in place in relation to 
                 recruit, develop, retain and motivate suitably    diversity and inclusion and knowledge management. 
                 qualified and experienced staff is an important   Further information on progress made during the year 
                 driver of our overall performance.                can be found in the Diversity and inclusion report 
                                                                   on page 62. 
 
 
                 The strength of our customer proposition is 
                 underpinned by the quality of our people,         The Group's employment policies and practices are 
                 particularly those in branch and other customer   kept under regular review. 
                 facing roles. Many colleagues have worked for us 
                 for many years, during which time they have 
                 amassed valuable product and customer knowledge 
                 and expertise. Retaining those colleagues is key  Staff engagement and turnover by job type is 
                 to continuing high levels of customer service and reported regularly to the Group Leadership Team and 
                 maintaining our competitive advantage.            the Board. 
 
  ? Adverse 
    effect on    Ensuring the retention and development of our     An established talent and succession process is in 
    delivery of  employees, and that robust succession plans exist place, which will be reviewed and refreshed in 2021. 
    strategy     for key positions, is important for us to ensure  The process is run annually with plans for the most 
  ? Competitive  that we have the right skills and experience to   senior and critical roles reviewed by the Board. 
    disadvantage deliver on our strategic objectives. 
  ? Adverse 
    effect on 
    reputation                                                     The Group's reward and recognition systems are 
                 We are exposed to skills shortages in certain     actively managed to ensure high levels of employee 
                 areas which can result in salary cost pressures.  engagement. Salaries and other benefits are 
                 In particular, the availability of suitably       benchmarked regularly to ensure that the Group 
                 qualified commercial drivers remains an area of   offering remains competitive and the Group operates 
                 ongoing focus, which is critical to the operation incentive structures to ensure that high performing 
                 of our fleet to meet customer delivery            colleagues are adequately rewarded and encouraged to 
                 expectations.                                     remain with the Group. 
 
                 We recognise the benefits of a diverse workforce  A wide range of training programmes are in place to 
                 and an inclusive workplace, to ensure that        encourage staff development. Management development 
                 everyone feels welcome, valued for their          programmes are available to those identified for 
                 contribution and able to perform at their best.   more senior positions. The Group's award-winning 
                 Making progress in this area will take time and   "Learn and Earn" Apprenticeship Programme ("LEAP") 
                 there is a risk that we are unable to move        has been in place for a number of years and has a 
                 quickly enough to capture the benefits or meet    track record of successful delivery of 
                 colleague and customer expectations.              apprenticeships in both branch- based and functional 
                                                                   roles. 
Health, safety & well-being 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   Health, safety and well-being is one of our 
                                                                   fundamental values. We continue to challenge our 
                                                                   thinking and approach to improving safety 
                                                                   performance through our well established "Stay Safe" 
                                                                   brand. Steps have been taken in 2020 to build on our 
                                                                   reporting programme and empower colleagues to "Call 
                                                                   It Out" if they see anything that they consider to 
                                                                   be unsafe. Guidance has been issued to support 
                                                                   colleagues through difficult customer conversations. 
                                                                   Regular communications highlight examples where 
                                                                   "calling it out" has avoided a safety issue, which 
                                                                   is helping to generate an even more open reporting 
                                                                   culture around safety. 
                 Keeping our colleagues, customers, suppliers and 
                 the public safe is a cornerstone of the business 
                 and at the heart of how we operate. We expect 
                 everyone to go home to their families safely      Governance of Stay Safe is well established and 
                 every day.                                        designed to promote a continual focus on health and 
                                                                   safety. Stay Safe performance is reviewed at all 
                                                                   Board meetings, by the Group Leadership Team, by 
                                                                   every business leadership team and by the dedicated 
  ? Harm to our  We operate a large estate, with many sites        Stay Safe Committee, which is chaired by a 
    colleagues,  running complex and busy yards. We also operate   Non-executive Director. In these forums we also 
    customers or one of the largest vehicle fleets in the UK,      monitor the 
    the public   distributing heavy and bulky materials. Certain 
  ? Potential    products that we sell pose health and safety      achievement of transport compliance requirements. 
    legal        risks. Poorly implemented safety practices on     The Fleet team has recently been restructured and is 
    action,      site, on the road and at delivery locations could in the process of delivering improvements against a 
    fines and    result in significant harm to our colleagues,     Fleet and Driver roadmap, continuing into 2021. 
    penalties    customers and the wider community. 
  ? Adverse 
    effect on 
    reputation                                                     Incidents are monitored, investigated and corrective 
                 The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact   action taken to address the root cause. For more

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

