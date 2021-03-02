Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7

on the Group and presents new risks to the health significant incidents, an Incident Review Board is and well-being of our colleagues and the safe held, with the lessons shared across the Group. operation of our businesses. The tactical steps we have taken to respond to the challenges of the pandemic are set out in the separate Pandemic risk. We have increased our focus on mental health and well-being in 2020, introducing a range of resources to colleagues and supporting the wider construction industry's "Stop. Make a Change" campaign in October. De-risking our operations and improving health, safety and well-being awareness are at the forefront of our activities. Further information on progress made during the year can be found in the Safety and well-being Report on pages 56 to 57 Legal compliance Impact Risk description Risk mitigation The General Counsel's Office is responsible for monitoring changes to laws and regulations that affect the business and is supported by external advisors. The Group Leadership Team and the Board regularly monitor compliance with laws and regulations. We have implemented a new Code of Conduct that sets out our requirements for doing business in the right way. This is underpinned by a comprehensive framework of policies. Those expectations are disseminated using a range of methods to ensure that our colleagues understand their responsibilities to comply with the law and other regulations affecting the Group at all times. We share Supplier Commitments with our suppliers to articulate our expectations and higher risk suppliers are assessed against these requirements using an Online Risk Assessment. ? Adverse We appointed a Corporate & Regulatory Risk Business effect on Partner in late 2019 to support the business in reputation meeting new requirements and to continue to develop ? Adverse We are subject to a broad range of existing and and improve the existing framework. effect on evolving governance requirements, environmental, financial health and safety and other laws, regulations, and standards and best practices which affect the way operational that we operate and give rise to significant Our new Code of Conduct is the first phase in our performance compliance costs, potential legal liability strategy to deliver an enhanced assurance framework ? Potential exposure for non-compliance and potential to further support regulatory compliance across the legal limitations on the development of our operations Group. Areas of initial focus include Money action, and strategy. Laundering, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and fines and Corruption and Corporate Criminal Offences. The penalties second phase, already underway, is to implement a suite of Minimum Standards that support policy adherence. Crucially this will also assist in our assessment of the maturity of Group-wide processes and controls across the 12 ESG material focus areas identified by the Board, of which Legal Compliance is one. We provide online training to colleagues in key areas of legal and regulatory compliance, including mandatory modules for those joining the Group. We operate a speaking up process that allows anonymous reporting, through an independent hotline, of any suspected wrongdoing, unethical behaviour or instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. All reported cases are investigated. This is being updated following the implementation of our new Code of Conduct in order to further improve awareness and access across our businesses and supply chain in all relevant countries. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 94683 EQS News ID: 1172606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

