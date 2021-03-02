Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7

on the Group and presents new risks to the health significant incidents, an Incident Review Board is
and well-being of our colleagues and the safe held, with the lessons shared across the Group.
operation of our businesses. The tactical steps
we have taken to respond to the challenges of the
pandemic are set out in the separate Pandemic
risk. We have increased our focus on mental health and
well-being in 2020, introducing a range of resources
to colleagues and supporting the wider construction
industry's "Stop. Make a Change" campaign in
October.
De-risking our operations and improving health,
safety and
well-being awareness are at the forefront of our
activities. Further information on progress made
during the year can be found in the Safety and
well-being Report on pages 56 to 57
Legal compliance
Impact Risk description Risk mitigation
The General Counsel's Office is responsible for
monitoring changes to laws and regulations that
affect the business and is supported by external
advisors. The Group Leadership Team and the Board
regularly monitor compliance with laws and
regulations.
We have implemented a new Code of Conduct that sets
out our requirements for doing business in the right
way. This is underpinned by a comprehensive
framework of policies. Those expectations are
disseminated using a range of methods to ensure that
our colleagues understand their responsibilities to
comply with the law and other regulations affecting
the Group at all times. We share Supplier
Commitments with our suppliers to articulate our
expectations and higher risk suppliers are assessed
against these requirements using an Online Risk
Assessment.
? Adverse We appointed a Corporate & Regulatory Risk Business
effect on Partner in late 2019 to support the business in
reputation meeting new requirements and to continue to develop
? Adverse We are subject to a broad range of existing and and improve the existing framework.
effect on evolving governance requirements, environmental,
financial health and safety and other laws, regulations,
and standards and best practices which affect the way
operational that we operate and give rise to significant Our new Code of Conduct is the first phase in our
performance compliance costs, potential legal liability strategy to deliver an enhanced assurance framework
? Potential exposure for non-compliance and potential to further support regulatory compliance across the
legal limitations on the development of our operations Group. Areas of initial focus include Money
action, and strategy. Laundering, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and
fines and Corruption and Corporate Criminal Offences. The
penalties second phase, already underway, is to implement a
suite of Minimum Standards that support policy
adherence. Crucially this will also assist in our
assessment of the maturity of Group-wide processes
and controls across the 12
ESG material focus areas identified by the Board, of
which Legal Compliance is one.
We provide online training to colleagues in key
areas of legal and regulatory compliance, including
mandatory modules for those joining the Group.
We operate a speaking up process that allows
anonymous reporting, through an independent hotline,
of any suspected wrongdoing, unethical behaviour or
instances of non-compliance with laws and
regulations. All reported cases are investigated.
This is being updated following the implementation
of our new Code of Conduct in order to further
improve awareness and access across our businesses
and supply chain in all relevant countries. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
