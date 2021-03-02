Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
02:56pTRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
Travis Perkins : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-

03/02/2021 | 02:56pm EST

03/02/2021 | 02:56pm EST
                 on the Group and presents new risks to the health significant incidents, an Incident Review Board is 
                 and well-being of our colleagues and the safe     held, with the lessons shared across the Group. 
                 operation of our businesses. The tactical steps 
                 we have taken to respond to the challenges of the 
                 pandemic are set out in the separate Pandemic 
                 risk.                                             We have increased our focus on mental health and 
                                                                   well-being in 2020, introducing a range of resources 
                                                                   to colleagues and supporting the wider construction 
                                                                   industry's "Stop. Make a Change" campaign in 
                                                                   October. 
 
                                                                   De-risking our operations and improving health, 
                                                                   safety and 
                                                                   well-being awareness are at the forefront of our 
                                                                   activities. Further information on progress made 
                                                                   during the year can be found in the Safety and 
                                                                   well-being Report on pages 56 to 57 
Legal compliance 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   The General Counsel's Office is responsible for 
                                                                   monitoring changes to laws and regulations that 
                                                                   affect the business and is supported by external 
                                                                   advisors. The Group Leadership Team and the Board 
                                                                   regularly monitor compliance with laws and 
                                                                   regulations. 
 
                                                                   We have implemented a new Code of Conduct that sets 
                                                                   out our requirements for doing business in the right 
                                                                   way. This is underpinned by a comprehensive 
                                                                   framework of policies. Those expectations are 
                                                                   disseminated using a range of methods to ensure that 
                                                                   our colleagues understand their responsibilities to 
                                                                   comply with the law and other regulations affecting 
                                                                   the Group at all times. We share Supplier 
                                                                   Commitments with our suppliers to articulate our 
                                                                   expectations and higher risk suppliers are assessed 
                                                                   against these requirements using an Online Risk 
                                                                   Assessment. 
 
  ? Adverse                                                        We appointed a Corporate & Regulatory Risk Business 
    effect on                                                      Partner in late 2019 to support the business in 
    reputation                                                     meeting new requirements and to continue to develop 
  ? Adverse      We are subject to a broad range of existing and   and improve the existing framework. 
    effect on    evolving governance requirements, environmental, 
    financial    health and safety and other laws, regulations, 
    and          standards and best practices which affect the way 
    operational  that we operate and give rise to significant      Our new Code of Conduct is the first phase in our 
    performance  compliance costs, potential legal liability       strategy to deliver an enhanced assurance framework 
  ? Potential    exposure for non-compliance and potential         to further support regulatory compliance across the 
    legal        limitations on the development of our operations  Group. Areas of initial focus include Money 
    action,      and strategy.                                     Laundering, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and 
    fines and                                                      Corruption and Corporate Criminal Offences. The 
    penalties                                                      second phase, already underway, is to implement a 
                                                                   suite of Minimum Standards that support policy 
                                                                   adherence. Crucially this will also assist in our 
                                                                   assessment of the maturity of Group-wide processes 
                                                                   and controls across the 12 
                                                                   ESG material focus areas identified by the Board, of 
                                                                   which Legal Compliance is one. 
 
                                                                   We provide online training to colleagues in key 
                                                                   areas of legal and regulatory compliance, including 
                                                                   mandatory modules for those joining the Group. 
 
                                                                   We operate a speaking up process that allows 
                                                                   anonymous reporting, through an independent hotline, 
                                                                   of any suspected wrongdoing, unethical behaviour or 
                                                                   instances of non-compliance with laws and 
                                                                   regulations. All reported cases are investigated. 
                                                                   This is being updated following the implementation 
                                                                   of our new Code of Conduct in order to further 
                                                                   improve awareness and access across our businesses 
                                                                   and supply chain in all relevant countries. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:   94683 
EQS News ID:    1172606 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

