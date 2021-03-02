Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights
02-March-2021 / 09:40 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a
nominal value of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares
in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 252,143,923.
The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency
rules.
Enquiries: Richard Hawker
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 07920 267453
