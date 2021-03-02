Log in
Travis Perkins

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 05:04:15 am
1447 GBX   -2.10%
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Director / PDMR Shareholding
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
TRAVIS PERKINS  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
Travis Perkins : Total Voting Rights

03/02/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights 
02-March-2021 / 09:40 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following: 
 
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 252,143,923 ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares 
in Treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 252,143,923. 
 
The above figure of 252,143,923 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency 
rules. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: Richard Hawker 
Assistant Company Secretary 
Tel: 07920 267453 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   94583 
EQS News ID:    1172318 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

