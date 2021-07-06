Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Travis Perkins plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR

07/06/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Travis Perkins (TPK) 
NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 
06-Jul-2021 / 13:31 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 
 
6 July 2021 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 
NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OF GUARANTOR 
 
relating to 
 
the GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc 
(ISIN: XS2254262285, Common Code: 225426228) (the "Notes") 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, on 30 June 2021, TP Property Company Limited (the "New 
Guarantor") acceded as a guarantor under the Issuer's Principal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(d) 
of the Notes), the Issuer has procured, by way of a Supplemental Trust Deed dated 6 July 2021, that the New Guarantor 
has also provided a guarantee in respect of the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 17 November 2020 relating to them (the " 
Trust Deed"). Henceforth references in the Notes and the Trust Deed to the Guarantors shall include the New Guarantor. 
All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein. 
For further information, please contact: 
Jonathan Faasse 
Group Treasury Manager 
Travis Perkins plc 
Email: jonathan.faasse@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT 
IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED 
BY THE ISSUER TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS 
NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF 
SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   115633 
EQS News ID:    1215799 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

All news about TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
08:32aNotice to noteholders - addition of guarantor
DJ
06/28TRAVIS PERKINS  : sites/travis perkins/files/2021 06/2020 Disclosures Excluding ..
PU
06/23TRAVIS PERKINS  : Deutsche Bank Upgrades Travis Perkins To Buy From Hold, Raises..
MT
06/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks, homebuilders boost FTSE 100; DH Smith slu..
RE
06/22TRAVIS PERKINS  : Shares Up 7% Amid Consensus-Beating Profit Estimates
MT
06/22TRAVIS PERKINS  : sites/travis perkins/files/investors/trading update 220621.pdf
PU
06/22Travis Perkins plc trading update
DJ
06/22Energy stocks, homebuilders boost FTSE 100; DH Smith slumps
RE
06/15TRAVIS PERKINS  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
06/11TRAVIS PERKINS  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 661 M 6 451 M 6 451 M
Net income 2021 197 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 320 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 3 873 M 5 365 M 5 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 28 710
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 741,00 GBX
Average target price 1 832,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jasmine Mary Whitbread Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC15.35%5 452
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.21.49%333 470
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.21.93%136 189
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.13.84%10 965
KINGFISHER PLC37.80%10 660
HOME PRODUCT CENTER8.03%6 043