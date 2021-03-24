Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -2

non-executive Directors have been added to the Wickes Board, in addition to Christopher Rogers, Chairman. Christopher Rogers - Chairman Chris was appointed as Chairman on 23 March 2021. Since September 2013 he has served as a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc where until 28 April 2020 he was the Senior Independent Director. Chris is currently Non-Executive Director of Sanderson Design Group plc (formerly Walker Greenbank plc), a Non-Executive Director of Vivo plc and of Kerry Group, and is a visiting fellow at Durham University. During his executive career, Chris held a number of senior roles in and directorships of public companies. From 2005 to 2016 Chris was an Executive Director of Whitbread plc, serving as Group Finance Director from 2005 to 2012 and as Global Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012 to 2016. He was Group Finance Director of Woolworths Group plc and Chairman of the Woolworths Entertainment businesses from 2001 to 2005. Prior to that, Chris held senior roles in both the finance and commercial functions of Comet Group plc and Kingfisher plc. Mark Clare - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Mark has extensive public listed company experience in the consumer service, property and construction sectors, particularly in customer facing businesses and has served on a number of public listed company remuneration committees. He is currently the Chairman of Grainger plc; Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of Aggreko plc; the Senior Independent Director at United Utilities Group plc; and Non-Executive Director at Premier Marinas Holdings Ltd. Previously Mark was the Senior Independent Director at Ladbroke's Coral Group plc from 2016 until 2018; and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at BAA plc from 2001 until 2006. Mark's executive career included Chief Executive for Barratt Developments plc from 2006 until 2015; the Managing Director of Centrica's retail subsidiary British Gas from 2002 to 2006; and CFO of Centrica plc from 1997 to 2002. He also served as a trustee of the Energy Savings Trust, the Green Building Council and BRE. Mark is a qualified accountant and held a number of senior finance roles earlier in his career including at Nortel, STC and GEC-Marconi. Sonita Alleyne, OBE, FRSA - Independent Non-Executive Director Sonita has extensive experience as a Non-Executive Director on both private and public sector boards. She is a board member of the London Legacy Development Corporation, The Cultural Capital Fund and The Museum of London and recently joined the Main Advisory Committee of the Freelands Foundation. She is the Master of Jesus College, Cambridge. Previously Sonita was Chair of the BBFC's Management Committee and the Radio Sector Skills Council and a board member of Archant. Sonita spent five years on the BBC Trust and was a non-executive director of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Sonita was also a board member of the National Employment Panel and the London Skills and Employment Board. In addition, she held membership of the Court of Governors at the University of the Arts London. Michael Iddon - Independent Non-Executive Director Mike has extensive public listed company experience, having held a number of senior finance roles throughout his career and has been the Chief Financial Officer of Pets at Home Group plc since 2016. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of New Look from 2014 to 2016 and prior to this, he held a number of senior finance roles over 13 years for Tesco plc both in the UK and overseas. These roles included Group Planning, Tax and Treasury Director, UK Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tesco Homeplus (South Korea). Mike has also held senior roles with Kingfisher plc and Whitbread plc. March 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

March 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)