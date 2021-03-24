Log in
Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -2-

03/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
non-executive Directors have been added to the Wickes Board, in addition to Christopher Rogers, Chairman. 
 
Christopher Rogers - Chairman 
 
Chris was appointed as Chairman on 23 March 2021. Since September 2013 he has served as a Non-Executive Director of 
Travis Perkins plc where until 28 April 2020 he was the Senior Independent Director. Chris is currently Non-Executive 
Director of Sanderson Design Group plc (formerly Walker Greenbank plc), a Non-Executive Director of Vivo plc and of 
Kerry Group, and is a visiting fellow at Durham University. During his executive career, Chris held a number of senior 
roles in and directorships of public companies. From 2005 to 2016 Chris was an Executive Director of Whitbread plc, 
serving as Group Finance Director from 2005 to 2012 and as Global Managing Director of Costa Coffee from 2012 to 2016. 
He was Group Finance Director of Woolworths Group plc and Chairman of the Woolworths Entertainment businesses from 2001 
to 2005. Prior to that, Chris held senior roles in both the finance and commercial functions of Comet Group plc and 
Kingfisher plc. 
 
Mark Clare - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Mark has extensive public listed company experience in the consumer service, property and construction sectors, 
particularly in customer facing businesses and has served on a number of public listed company remuneration committees. 
He is currently the Chairman of Grainger plc; Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate of Aggreko plc; the Senior 
Independent Director at United Utilities Group plc; and Non-Executive Director at Premier Marinas Holdings Ltd. 
Previously Mark was the Senior Independent Director at Ladbroke's Coral Group plc from 2016 until 2018; and 
Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at BAA plc from 2001 until 2006. Mark's executive career included 
Chief Executive for Barratt Developments plc from 2006 until 2015; the Managing Director of Centrica's retail 
subsidiary British Gas from 2002 to 2006; and CFO of Centrica plc from 1997 to 2002. He also served as a trustee of the 
Energy Savings Trust, the Green Building Council and BRE. Mark is a qualified accountant and held a number of senior 
finance roles earlier in his career including at Nortel, STC and GEC-Marconi. 
 
Sonita Alleyne, OBE, FRSA - Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Sonita has extensive experience as a Non-Executive Director on both private and public sector boards. She is a board 
member of the London Legacy Development Corporation, The Cultural Capital Fund and The Museum of London and recently 
joined the Main Advisory Committee of the Freelands Foundation.  She is the Master of Jesus College, Cambridge. 
Previously Sonita was Chair of the BBFC's Management Committee and the Radio Sector Skills Council and a board member 
of Archant. Sonita spent five years on the BBC Trust and was a non-executive director of the Department for Culture, 
Media and Sport. Sonita was also a board member of the National Employment Panel and the London Skills and Employment 
Board. In addition, she held membership of the Court of Governors at the University of the Arts London. 
 
Michael Iddon - Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Mike has extensive public listed company experience, having held a number of senior finance roles throughout his career 
and has been the Chief Financial Officer of Pets at Home Group plc since 2016. He was previously the Chief Financial 
Officer of New Look from 2014 to 2016 and prior to this, he held a number of senior finance roles over 13 years for 
Tesco plc both in the UK and overseas. These roles included Group Planning, Tax and Treasury Director, UK Finance 
Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tesco Homeplus (South Korea). Mike has also held senior roles with Kingfisher 
plc and Whitbread plc. Mike is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Programme. 
 
Important Information 
 
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer or 
invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact 
of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract therefor. 
 
In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an 
offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States. The shares of Wickes have not 
been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and may 
not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, 
the registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and in compliance with any applicable State or local securities 
laws. There will be no public offer of the shares of Wickes in the United States. 
 
No offer of shares of Wickes will be made as part of the demerger and the Prospectus will be published solely in 
connection with the proposed admission of Wickes' ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List 
and to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). 
 
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and 
regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA, is acting as financial adviser and sponsor 
exclusively for Travis Perkins and Wickes and for no one else in connection with the demerger, Admission or any other 
matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Travis Perkins and Wickes for 
providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in connection with the demerger, 
Admission, or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Citi nor any of its affiliates, directors or 
employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, 
whether in contract, in tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citi in 
connection with the demerger, Admission, this announcement, any statement contained herein, or otherwise. 
 
Deutsche Bank AG is a joint stock corporation incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, 
with its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial Register of the District Court under 
number HRB 30 000. Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law. The London branch of Deutsche Bank AG is 
registered in the register of companies for England and Wales (registration number BR000005) with its registered 
address and principal place of business at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB. Deutsche Bank 
AG is authorised and regulated by the European Central Bank and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority 
(BaFin). With respect to activities undertaken in the UK, Deutsche Bank AG is authorised by the PRA with deemed 
variation of permission. It is subject to regulation by the FCA and limited regulation by the PRA. Details about the 
Temporary Permissions Regime, which allows EEA-based firms to operate in the UK for a limited period while seeking full 
authorisation, are available on the FCA's website. In connection with the demerger and Admission, Deutsche Bank AG is 
acting through its London branch ("Deutsche Bank"). Deutsche Bank is acting as financial adviser and sponsor 
exclusively for Travis Perkins and Wickes, and no one else in connection with the demerger and Admission, and Deutsche 
Bank will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as a client in relation to the 
demerger or Admission and will not be responsible to anyone other than Travis Perkins and Wickes for providing the 
protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank or for providing advice in relation to the demerger or Admission or 
any other transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement. Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its 
affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or 
indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not 
a client of Deutsche Bank in connection with the demerger, Admission, this announcement, any statement contained 
herein, or otherwise. 
 
This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of Travis Perkins. No representation or warranty, 
express or implied, is or will be made, as to or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be 
accepted by either of Citi or Deutsche Bank or by any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or 
advisers for the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, completeness and verification or for any other 
statement made or purported to be made by either of them, or on behalf of either of them in connection with Travis 
Perkins, Wickes, the Group, the Wickes Group, the demerger or Admission. 
 
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based 
on current beliefs and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may 
cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the Wickes Group or industry results to differ 
materially from any future events, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking 
statements. These forward-looking include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements speak 
only as of the date of this announcement. Persons receiving this announcement should not place undue reliance on any 
forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law or regulation, each of Travis Perkins, Wickes 
and their advisers (including Citi and Deutsche Bank) disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any

