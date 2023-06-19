Advanced search
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49:35 2023-06-19 am EDT
811.30 GBX   +0.33%
06/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2 as Markets Shrug Off Hawkish Central Bank Decisions
DJ
06/16European shares rise on defensive boost, post best week in 2 months
RE
06/16FTSE 100 ends a week of rate decisions higher
AN
Redburn likes Entain; HSBC lifts FirstGroup

06/19/2023 | 04:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Redburn upgrades Entain to 'buy' - target price 1,221 pence

----------

Barclays raises Halma price target to 2,425 (2,350) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Croda International price target to 5,000 (6,200) pence - 'underweight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Halma price target to 2,300 (2,190) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Bernstein cuts National Grid price target to 1,115 (1,150) pence - 'market-perform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts ITV price target to 102 (107) pence - 'buy'

----------

HSBC raises FirstGroup to 'buy' - price target 155 pence

----------

JPMorgan raises easyJet price target to 550 (530) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Davy raises easyJet price target to 750 (600) pence - 'outperform'

----------

RBC cuts Travis Perkins price target to 1,200 (1,250) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Berenberg cuts Travis Perkins price target to 955 (1,000) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Travis Perkins target to 1,050 (1,200) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Travis Perkins price target to 780 (850) pence - 'underweight'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

HSBC raises Fevertree Drinks to 'buy' - price target 1,600 pence

----------

HSBC raises Midwich Group to 'buy' - price target 545 pence

----------

Barclays cuts Oxford Nanopore price target to 355 (400) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Asos price target to 485 (725) pence - 'hold'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

