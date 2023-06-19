Redburn likes Entain; HSBC lifts FirstGroup

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Redburn upgrades Entain to 'buy' - target price 1,221 pence
----------
Barclays raises Halma price target to 2,425 (2,350) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Croda International price target to 5,000 (6,200) pence - 'underweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Halma price target to 2,300 (2,190) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Bernstein cuts National Grid price target to 1,115 (1,150) pence - 'market-perform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts ITV price target to 102 (107) pence - 'buy'
----------
HSBC raises FirstGroup to 'buy' - price target 155 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises easyJet price target to 550 (530) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Davy raises easyJet price target to 750 (600) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts Travis Perkins price target to 1,200 (1,250) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg cuts Travis Perkins price target to 955 (1,000) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Travis Perkins target to 1,050 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Travis Perkins price target to 780 (850) pence - 'underweight'
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
HSBC raises Fevertree Drinks to 'buy' - price target 1,600 pence
----------
HSBC raises Midwich Group to 'buy' - price target 545 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Oxford Nanopore price target to 355 (400) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Asos price target to 485 (725) pence - 'hold'
----------
