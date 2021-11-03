Log in
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/02 12:35:08 pm
1544.5 GBX   +0.19%
03:01aTransaction in Own Shares
DJ
11/02Travis Perkins announces SBTI accreditation alongside move to 100% renewable electricity
PU
11/01TRAVIS PERKINS : Total Voting Rights
DJ
Transaction in Own Shares

11/03/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Travis Perkins (TPK) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme announced on 21 September 2021: 

Date of purchase:                                    2 November 2021 
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:                 39,865 
Highest price paid per share (GBP):                  GBP15.5000 
Lowest price paid per share (GBP):                   GBP15.3050 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):  GBP15.4384

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 1,834,249 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 223,191,677 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below. 

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP)  Aggregated volume 
XLON          15.4384                              39,865 
BATE 
ChiX

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   125832 
EQS News ID:    1245652 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245652&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

