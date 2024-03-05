Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.

