Travis Perkins plc

Equities

TPK

GB00BK9RKT01

Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:28 2024-03-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
725.2 GBX -2.71% Intraday chart for Travis Perkins plc -3.02% -12.48%
07:03pm FTSE 100 Closed Up Ahead of U.K.'s Spring Budget DJ
07:02pm TRAVIS PERKINS : A weak closure to FY23; tough times to continue in near-term! Alphavalue
Latest news about Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins says annual earnings down amid "challenging conditions" AN
Transcript : Travis Perkins plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 05, 2024
Travis Perkins Logs Decline in FY23 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
UK's Travis Perkins profit drops 39% in 2023 on weak housing market RE
Travis Perkins plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Barclays raises Breedon but cuts Domino's Pizza AN
Wickes guides profit at top end of consensus despite software glitch AN
UBS cuts BAT to 'neutral'; Barclays cuts Senior AN
Citi says 'buy' Segro; Barclays cuts Sage AN
BofA cuts Pearson, raises Just Eat Takeaway AN
FTSE 100 Ends Up, Capping Off Losing Streak DJ
Travis Perkins adjusted operating profit to fall in line with guidance AN
TRAVIS PERKINS : Ad-hoc update: no surprises in Q4 trading; business transformation plan initiated Alphavalue
FTSE 100 struggles to shake off gloom; Watches of Switzerland sinks RE
Travis Perkins' Forecasts FY23 Operating Profit to Match Prior Estimates MT
Flutter's US sales miss; Travis Perkins cuts jobs AN
UBS cuts DS Smith; Kepler likes Genus AN
Travis Perkins completes refinancing with facility renewal AN
Travis Perkins Renews GBP375 Million Revolving Credit Facility MT
Travis Perkins Plc is Completes Renewal of £375 Million Revolving Credit Facility CI
Travis Perkins plc Announces Executive Changes, Effective 23 January 2024 CI
Travis Perkins plc Announces Management Changes, Effective 9 January 2024 CI
Chart Travis Perkins plc

Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Travis Perkins plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
7.454 GBP
Average target price
8.362 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+12.19%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi.
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Stock Travis Perkins plc
-12.48% 1.99B
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
-9.71% 296M
PT CATURKARDA DEPO BANGUNAN TBK Stock PT Caturkarda Depo Bangunan Tbk
+1.05% 166M
LIM SEONG HAI CAPITAL Stock Lim Seong Hai Capital
-.--% 132M
TOPPS TILES PLC Stock Topps Tiles Plc
-13.00% 108M
3U HOLDING AG Stock 3U Holding AG
-11.22% 73.96M
