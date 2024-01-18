Stock TPK TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Travis Perkins plc

Equities

TPK

GB00BK9RKT01

Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers

 06:08:14 2024-01-18 am EST
787.5 GBX +6.45% +0.05% -5.45%
12:02pm Travis Perkins adjusted operating profit to fall in line with guidance AN
11:48am TRAVIS PERKINS : Ad-hoc update: no surprises in Q4 trading; business transformation plan initiated Alphavalue
FTSE 100 struggles to shake off gloom; Watches of Switzerland sinks RE
Travis Perkins' Forecasts FY23 Operating Profit to Match Prior Estimates MT
Flutter's US sales miss; Travis Perkins cuts jobs AN
UBS cuts DS Smith; Kepler likes Genus AN
Travis Perkins completes refinancing with facility renewal AN
Travis Perkins Renews GBP375 Million Revolving Credit Facility MT
Travis Perkins Plc is Completes Renewal of £375 Million Revolving Credit Facility CI
Travis Perkins plc Announces Executive Changes, Effective 23 January 2024 CI
Travis Perkins plc Announces Management Changes, Effective 9 January 2024 CI
TRAVIS PERKINS : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Barclays Trims Travis Perkins PT, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT
Barclays cuts easyJet and Tate & Lyle AN
Rate hike fears return with a vengeance Our Logo
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Air Products, Block, Dollar Tree, Mondelez, HSBC... Our Logo
Jefferies says 'buy' Pennon, United Utilities AN
Crest Nicholson hires ex-Watches, Rank CFO to head finance AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, Clorox, Exxon, Pepsico, Visa... Our Logo
Goldman Sachs says 'sell' Asos and boohoo AN
Fitch Cuts Outlook on Travis Perkins on Limited Recovery Potential MT
UK housing market challenging but rate pause offers hope -RICS RE
FTSE 100 Finishes Slightly Lower After Steady Session DJ
Europe closes mixed ahead of US inflation data AN
TRAVIS PERKINS : Yet another profit warning Alphavalue

Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers
Calendar
2024-01-17 - Q4 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Pre-Close
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Travis Perkins plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
7.398 GBP
Average target price
8.244 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+11.44%
EPS Revisions

Sector Builder Merchants

1st Jan change Capi.
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Stock Travis Perkins plc
-5.50% 1 968 M $
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
-7.64% 10 981 M $
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
-6.11% 308 M $
PT CATURKARDA DEPO BANGUNAN TBK Stock PT Caturkarda Depo Bangunan Tbk
-1.58% 162 M $
LIM SEONG HAI CAPITAL Stock Lim Seong Hai Capital
-.--% 132 M $
TOPPS TILES PLC Stock Topps Tiles Plc
-9.35% 117 M $
3U HOLDING AG Stock 3U Holding AG
-1.46% 80 M $
Builder Merchants
