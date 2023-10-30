Partnership will cover 3000+ assets, including heavy goods vehicles, cars and ancillary equipment

Five-year partnership subject to transfer from existing provider by end of January 2024

Expanded servicing footprint will save fuel and reduce carbon emissions

New overnight servicing capability to improve fleet availability and efficiency

Cover includes service, maintenance and repair

30 October 2023:Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, has announced a new five-year partnership for fleet management with the Commercial Division of Zenith for the Group's 3000+ assets, which include 1600 heavy goods vehicles, 800 light commercial vehicles, 300 cars, 250 moffetts and 250 trailers.

The new partnership, which will involve a full transfer from the existing provider, will cover service, maintenance and repair for the Group's light and heavy goods vehicles, as well as cars, plant and ancillary equipment.

Zenith was selected in a competitive tender based on its overall value, including the ability to provide more overnight servicing, up to 30%, which will minimise downtime and improve availability, so the Group's vehicles can be available to serve more customers during the day. The size of the Zenith servicing network also closely matches the Group's nationwide operational footprint. This will improve efficiency, save fuel and reduce carbon emissions in line with the Group's commitment to reduce the carbon emissions of its fleet by 80% by 2030.1

Travis Perkins also values Zenith's call handling expertise thanks to their strong resources and large scale teams, and the technical expertise of their front line support staff, something which again will help to free up valuable time for branch colleagues to focus on customers.

HSE & Fleet Director of Travis Perkins plc, Richard Byrne, said: "Following a thorough review, we are excited to work with Zenith, and have found in them a partner that we believe will provide our branches with excellent service and which shares our belief in great customer service, efficiency and sustainability."

CEO of Zenith's Commercial Division, Martin Jenkins, said: "We're delighted to have been selected by Travis Perkins as the fleet management partner for its 3000-strong fleet.

"With more than 30 years' experience in fleet management solutions, we have long-standing relationships with the UK's largest fleets - all of which rely on our industry-leading knowledge and service levels to achieve business objectives.

"This continues with Travis Perkins plc, and I'm confident our technology-led solutions will minimise vehicle downtime, boost vehicle availability, and ultimately help to ensure the company maximises its investment in its large commercial fleet."

Zenith replaces the incumbent fleet management provider, and a phased transfer is due to commence in December.

1 https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/media/dmvfzlut/fleet-roadmap.jpg

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK's leading distributor of building materials to trade customers. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of £5bn, the Group employs nearly 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

About Zenith

Zenith offers intelligent vehicle solutions for blue-chip brands in the UK. It is the UK's leading independent leasing, vehicle outsourcing and fleet management provider for cars, vans, trucks and trailers, specified, sourced, funded and managed. All delivered by trusted experts, award-winning service and innovative technology.

Headquartered in Leeds, its 1,350 employees manage around 170,000 vehicles. Its operations span the breadth of the automotive market with commercial vehicles, corporate fleets and consumer leasing.

Zenith has joined a global initiative committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. The EV100 brings together forward-looking companies to tackle the electric transport transition, reduce air pollution and climate change. For more information, please visit www.zenith.co.uk