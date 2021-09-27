Log in
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
Travis Perkins : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/27/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Sep-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on the 24 September 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 7,672 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Rosamund Roberts, as set out below: 

Name          Status                                Sale Date  No. of Shares Sold Price 
                     No. of shares exercised 
 
 
Nick Roberts  PDMR   2019 Buyout Award (PSP) 14,522 22/09/2021 6,850              GBP17.246875

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)             Name                   Nick Roberts 
2              Reason for the notification 
                                                   Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
a)             Position/Status 
 
b)             Initial notification/  Initial Notification 
               Amendment 
               Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
               or auction monitor 
a)             Name                     Travis Perkins plc 
b)             LEI                      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
               Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4              each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
               conducted 
               Description of the         Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
               financial 
 
a)             instrument, 
 
               type of instrument 
                                          ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
               Identification code 
                                          Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and 
b)             Nature of the transaction  national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the 
                                          Performance Share Plan). 
 
                                          Price(s)                             Volume(s) 
c)             Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                          GBP17.246875                           6,850 
 
               Aggregated information 
 
                                          Aggregate                       Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
               -Aggregated volume         Price                           Volume    Total 
 
               -Price                     GBP17.246875                      6,850     GBP118,141.09 
e)             Date of the transaction    22 September 2021 
f)             Place of the transaction   XLON 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)            Name                    Rosamund Roberts 
2             Reason for the notification 
                                                  PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
a)            Position/Status 
 
b)            Initial notification/   Initial Notification 
              Amendment 
              Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
              or auction monitor 
a)            Name                      Travis Perkins plc 
b)            LEI                       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
              Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4             each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
              conducted 
              Description of the          Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
              financial 
 
a)            instrument, 
 
              type of instrument 
                                          ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
              Identification code 
                                          Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary 
b)            Nature of the transaction   shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share 
                                          Plan by Chief Executive Officer. 
 
                                          Price(s)                               Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume (s)     n/a 
                                                                                 7,672 
 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
 
                                          Aggregate                         Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
              -Aggregated volume          Price                             Volume    Total 
 
              -Price                      n/a                               7,672     n/a 
e)            Date of the transaction     22 September 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction    n/a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   123051 
EQS News ID:    1236262 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236262&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

