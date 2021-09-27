Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Sep-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on the 24 September 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 7,672 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Rosamund Roberts, as set out below:

Name Status Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price No. of shares exercised Nick Roberts PDMR 2019 Buyout Award (PSP) 14,522 22/09/2021 6,850 GBP17.246875

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification Chief Executive Officer / PDMR a) Position/Status b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and b) Nature of the transaction national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Performance Share Plan). Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP17.246875 6,850 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP17.246875 6,850 GBP118,141.09 e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rosamund Roberts 2 Reason for the notification PCA of Chief Executive Officer a) Position/Status b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary b) Nature of the transaction shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan by Chief Executive Officer. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) n/a 7,672 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price n/a 7,672 n/a e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2021 f) Place of the transaction n/a

