  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Travis Perkins plc
  News
  Summary
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/15 08:31:02 am
1559 GBX   +1.23%
02:01aTRAVIS PERKINS : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
10/13TRAVIS PERKINS : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
10/12INSIDER SELL : Daseke
MT
Travis Perkins : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/15/2021 | 08:21am EDT
Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Oct-2021 / 13:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company was notified on 14 October 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 14 October 2021 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below. 

Name          Number of Shares Purchased  Price 
Nick Roberts  10                          GBP15.229

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)             Name                                         Nick Roberts 
2              Reason for the notification 
a)             Position/Status                              PDMR 
b)             Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
               Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
               or auction monitor 
a)             Name                                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)             LEI                                            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
               Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4              each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
               conducted 
               Description of the financial                     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
               instrument, 
a) 
               type of instrument 
               Identification code                              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)             Nature of the transaction                        Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
 
c)             Price(s) and volume (s)                          Price(s)                  Volume(s) 
                                                                 GBP15.229                  10 
               Aggregated information 
 
                                                                Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
               -Aggregated volume                               Price                Volume    Total 
 
               -Price                                           GBP15.229              10        GBP152.29 
e)             Date of the transaction                          14 October 2021 
f)             Place of the transaction                         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   124490 
EQS News ID:    1241170 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241170&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2021 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 632 M 6 354 M 6 354 M
Net income 2021 209 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 465 M 637 M 637 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 3 415 M 4 672 M 4 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 710
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 836,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jasmine Mary Whitbread Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC2.03%4 672
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.29.53%363 096
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.34.85%149 877
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.32.25%12 922
KINGFISHER PLC21.30%9 412
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.38%5 670