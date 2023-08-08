Equities TPK GB00BK9RKT01
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08:00:57 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|876.10 GBX
|+0.01%
|+0.67%
|-1.44%
|01:50pm
|TRAVIS PERKINS : H1 FY23: Toolstation stays strong; margin headwinds to ease gradually
|Aug. 02
|Barclays, Bernstein, Stifel cut Diageo PT
|AN
TRAVIS PERKINS : H1 FY23: Toolstation stays strong; margin headwinds to ease gradually
Today at 07:50 am
Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.760GBP
Average target price
9.193GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.94%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
