Security TPK

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

Equities TPK GB00BK9RKT01

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08:00:57 2023-08-08 am EDT Intraday chart for Travis Perkins plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
876.10 GBX +0.01% +0.67% -1.44%
01:50pm TRAVIS PERKINS : H1 FY23: Toolstation stays strong; margin headwinds to ease gradually Alphavalue
Aug. 02 Barclays, Bernstein, Stifel cut Diageo PT AN

TRAVIS PERKINS : H1 FY23: Toolstation stays strong; margin headwinds to ease gradually

Today at 07:50 am

Chart Travis Perkins plc

Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.
Sector
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Travis Perkins plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
8.760GBP
Average target price
9.193GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.94%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Builder Merchants

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Chart Analysis Travis Perkins plc
-1.44% 2 349 M $
TILE SHOP HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
+36.30% 266 M $
PT CATURKARDA DEPO BANGUNAN TBK
Chart Analysis PT Caturkarda Depo Bangunan Tbk
-8.75% 196 M $
LIM SEONG HAI CAPITAL
Chart Analysis Lim Seong Hai Capital
+76.00% 136 M $
TOPPS TILES PLC
Chart Analysis Topps Tiles Plc
+9.33% 125 M $
3U HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis 3U Holding AG
-39.86% 103 M $
CMO GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis CMO Group PLC
-20.71% 21 M $
MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis MOS House Group Limited
+8.57% 12 M $
ELITE ENERGIES INC
Chart Analysis Elite Energies Inc
-.--% - $
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
+49.25% 11 062 M $
Builder Merchants
