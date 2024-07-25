Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings

25-Jul-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

 GB00BK9RKT01

Issuer Name

 Travis Perkins PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

 UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

 Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

 Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

 

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Sprucegrove

Same as above

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

23-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

 24-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 5.018169%

 N/A

 5.018169%

10,664,077

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 N/A

 N/A

 N/A

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting

 rights (DTR5.2.1)

 (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01)

N/A

10,664,077

N/A

5.018169%

Sub Total 8.A

 10,664,077

5.018169%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

N/A

N/A

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

N/A

N/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

5.018169

0.000000

5.018169

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Sprucegrove

The number and % of voting rights held

5.018169

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

We are a long-term investor

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

July 24 2024

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario Canada


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 336597
EQS News ID: 1954587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a