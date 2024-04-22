Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins plc (the “Company") held its Annual General Meeting at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Monday 22 April 2024 at which 6 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows:
Statement in connection with Resolutions 3 and 12
The Company is pleased that all resolutions were supported by a significant majority of shareholders. However, the Board recognises that there were meaningful votes against Resolution 3, approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, and Resolution 12 to re-elect the Chair as a Director of the Company. The Remuneration Committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director have engaged with shareholders before the meeting today and will continue to engage with shareholders following today’s meeting to understand their concerns. The Board is committed to giving an update on these matters promptly.
Notes
(1) Includes discretionary votes
(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution
Results of the poll (and a composite set of questions and answers discussed at the meeting) will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2024
The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 18 April 2024 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975
