Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company") held its Annual General Meeting at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Monday 22 April 2024 at which 6 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows:

Resolution Shares For (1) % for Shares Against % against Total votes validly cast % Total votes validly cast Abstain/ Votes Withheld(2) 1. To receive the Company’s annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 159,689,232 100.00 3,821 0.00 159,693,053 75.15% 6,438,897 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 136,424,127 82.12 29,703,631 17.88 166,127,758 78.17% 4,192 3. To receive and approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy. 131,336,551 79.06 34,790,676 20.94 166,127,227 78.17% 4,723 4. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 of 5.5 pence per ordinary share. 166,126,135 100.00 4,165 0.00 166,130,300 78.18% 1,650 5. To elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the Company. 163,174,182 98.22 2,950,403 1.78 166,124,585 78.17% 7,365 6. To elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the Company. 165,346,616 99.53 779,490 0.47 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the Company. 160,798,584 96.79 5,327,522 3.21 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 8. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the Company. 160,750,164 96.76 5,375,942 3.24 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 9. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company. 158,328,858 95.31 7,797,074 4.69 166,125,932 78.17% 6,018 10. To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company. 147,647,492 88.88 18,478,614 11.12 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 11. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the Company. 160,750,824 99.98 35,028 0.02 160,785,852 75.66% 5,346,098 12. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company. 126,937,818 76.41 39,188,927 23.59 166,126,745 78.17% 5,205 13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 165,401,218 99.56 727,530 0.44 166,128,748 78.17% 3,202 14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor. 165,870,369 99.84 258,379 0.16 166,128,748 78.17% 3,202 15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities. 140,526,641 84.82 25,144,612 15.18 165,671,253 77.96% 460,697 16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 144,805,133 87.16 21,322,713 12.84 166,127,846 78.17% 4,104 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 165,627,785 99.72 472,094 0.28 166,099,879 78.16% 32,071 18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 143,292,378 86.49 22,379,206 13.51 165,671,584 77.96% 460,366

Statement in connection with Resolutions 3 and 12

The Company is pleased that all resolutions were supported by a significant majority of shareholders. However, the Board recognises that there were meaningful votes against Resolution 3, approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, and Resolution 12 to re-elect the Chair as a Director of the Company. The Remuneration Committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director have engaged with shareholders before the meeting today and will continue to engage with shareholders following today’s meeting to understand their concerns. The Board is committed to giving an update on these matters promptly.

(1) Includes discretionary votes

(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution

Results of the poll (and a composite set of questions and answers discussed at the meeting) will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2024

The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 18 April 2024 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

