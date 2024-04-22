Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

22-Apr-2024 / 14:25 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company") held its Annual General Meeting at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Monday 22 April 2024 at which 6 shareholders or their representatives were present.  All resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders.  A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed.  The results of the polls are as follows:

 

Resolution 

Shares

For (1)

% 

for

Shares Against

% against

Total votes validly cast

%

Total votes validly cast

Abstain/ Votes Withheld(2)

1. To receive the Company’s annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

159,689,232

100.00

3,821

0.00

159,693,053

75.15%

6,438,897

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

136,424,127

82.12

29,703,631

17.88

166,127,758

78.17%

4,192

3. To receive and approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

131,336,551

79.06

34,790,676

20.94

166,127,227

78.17%

4,723

4. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 of 5.5 pence per ordinary share.

166,126,135

100.00

4,165

0.00

166,130,300

78.18%

1,650

5. To elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the Company.

163,174,182

98.22

2,950,403

1.78

166,124,585

78.17%

7,365

6. To elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the Company.

165,346,616

99.53

779,490

0.47

166,126,106

78.17%

5,844

7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the Company.

160,798,584

96.79

5,327,522

3.21

166,126,106

78.17%

5,844

8. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the Company.

160,750,164

96.76

5,375,942

3.24

166,126,106

78.17%

5,844

9. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company.

158,328,858

95.31

7,797,074

4.69

166,125,932

78.17%

6,018

10. To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company.

147,647,492

88.88

18,478,614

11.12

166,126,106

78.17%

5,844

11. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the Company.

160,750,824

99.98

35,028

0.02

160,785,852

75.66%

5,346,098

12. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company.

126,937,818

76.41

39,188,927

23.59

166,126,745

78.17%

5,205

13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.

165,401,218

99.56

727,530

0.44

166,128,748

78.17%

3,202

14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

165,870,369

99.84

258,379

0.16

166,128,748

78.17%

3,202

15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

140,526,641

84.82

25,144,612

15.18

165,671,253

77.96%

460,697

16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution).

144,805,133

87.16

21,322,713

12.84

166,127,846

78.17%

4,104

17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution).

165,627,785

99.72

472,094

0.28

166,099,879

78.16%

32,071

18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution).

143,292,378

86.49

22,379,206

13.51

165,671,584

77.96%

460,366

 

Statement in connection with Resolutions 3 and 12

The Company is pleased that all resolutions were supported by a significant majority of shareholders.  However, the Board recognises that there were meaningful votes against Resolution 3, approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, and Resolution 12 to re-elect the Chair as a Director of the Company.  The Remuneration Committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director have engaged with shareholders before the meeting today and will continue to engage with shareholders following today’s meeting to understand their concerns.  The Board is committed to giving an update on these matters promptly.

 

Notes

(1) Includes discretionary votes

(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution

Results of the poll  (and a composite set of questions and answers discussed at the meeting) will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2024

The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 18 April 2024 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

Enquiries:

Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

 


