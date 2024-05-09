Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
May 09, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
09-May-2024 / 07:15 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BK9RKT01
Issuer Name
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-May-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-May-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.778493
4.585612
7.364105
15649406
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.588730
4.245969
6.834699
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BK9RKT01
5901647
2.777124
US89455F3073
2910
0.001369
Sub Total 8.A
5904557
2.778493%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
N/A
N/A
114840
0.054040
Physical Swap
16/05/2024
N/A
400000
0.188227
Sub Total 8.B1
514840
0.242267%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
17/05/2024
N/A
Cash
858000
0.403747
Swaps
05/06/2024
N/A
Cash
2486000
1.169831
Swaps
13/06/2024
N/A
Cash
8463
0.003982
Swaps
02/07/2024
N/A
Cash
351
0.000165
Swaps
08/07/2024
N/A
Cash
29540
0.013901
Swaps
19/07/2024
N/A
Cash
574000
0.270106
Swaps
22/07/2024
N/A
Cash
3700
0.001741
Swaps
23/07/2024
N/A
Cash
266386
0.125353
Swaps
31/07/2024
N/A
Cash
339210
0.159621
Swaps
08/08/2024
N/A
Cash
1065
0.000501
Swaps
19/08/2024
N/A
Cash
283784
0.133540
Swaps
30/09/2024
N/A
Cash
36752
0.017294
Swaps
31/10/2024
N/A
Cash
1983
0.000933
Swaps
18/11/2024
N/A
Cash
61965
0.029159
Swaps
23/01/2025
N/A
Cash
16698
0.007858
Swaps
31/01/2025
N/A
Cash
17209
0.008098
Swaps
21/02/2025
N/A
Cash
544000
0.255989
Swaps
25/02/2025
N/A
Cash
67422
0.031727
Swaps
28/02/2025
N/A
Cash
199120
0.093699
Swaps
02/04/2025
N/A
Cash
644000
0.303046
Swaps
22/04/2025
N/A
Cash
568000
0.267282
Swaps
02/05/2025
N/A
Cash
1802000
0.847963
Swaps
27/05/2025
N/A
Cash
2904
0.001367
Swaps
07/11/2025
N/A
Cash
44
0.000021
Swaps
16/02/2026
N/A
Cash
14
0.000007
Swaps
18/03/2026
N/A
Cash
1047
0.000493
Swaps
26/05/2026
N/A
Cash
249484
0.117399
Swaps
15/02/2028
N/A
Cash
160405
0.075481
Swaps
16/04/2029
N/A
Cash
6463
0.003041
Sub Total 8.B2
9230009
4.343345%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation
U.S. Trust Co of Delaware
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Managed Account Advisors, LLC
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
5.087459%
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
08-May-2024
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials in the United Kingdom. The Companyâs segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. Its Merchanting segment includes brands, such as Travis Perkins, BSS, Keyline, and CCF. Travis Perkins brand is a general merchant, which offers heavy side products. BSS brand supplies commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions to contractors. CCF brand distributes insulation and interior building products from its approximately 40 branches to contractors throughout Great Britain. Keyline brand supports housebuilders, groundworkers, and infrastructure contractors to build and redevelop facilities. Toolstation is a supplier of a range of products to the trade, do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Toolstation operates over 550 branches across Great Britain and also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Its product mix includes plumbing and heating, heavy side, light side, and timber.