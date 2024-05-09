Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

09-May-2024 / 07:15 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK9RKT01

Issuer Name

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.778493

4.585612

7.364105

15649406

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.588730

4.245969

6.834699

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK9RKT01

 

5901647

 

2.777124

US89455F3073

 

2910

 

0.001369

Sub Total 8.A

5904557

2.778493%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

114840

0.054040

Physical Swap

16/05/2024

N/A

400000

0.188227

Sub Total 8.B1

 

514840

0.242267%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

17/05/2024

N/A

Cash

858000

0.403747

Swaps

05/06/2024

N/A

Cash

2486000

1.169831

Swaps

13/06/2024

N/A

Cash

8463

0.003982

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

351

0.000165

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

29540

0.013901

Swaps

19/07/2024

N/A

Cash

574000

0.270106

Swaps

22/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3700

0.001741

Swaps

23/07/2024

N/A

Cash

266386

0.125353

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

339210

0.159621

Swaps

08/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1065

0.000501

Swaps

19/08/2024

N/A

Cash

283784

0.133540

Swaps

30/09/2024

N/A

Cash

36752

0.017294

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1983

0.000933

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

61965

0.029159

Swaps

23/01/2025

N/A

Cash

16698

0.007858

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

17209

0.008098

Swaps

21/02/2025

N/A

Cash

544000

0.255989

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

67422

0.031727

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

199120

0.093699

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

644000

0.303046

Swaps

22/04/2025

N/A

Cash

568000

0.267282

Swaps

02/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1802000

0.847963

Swaps

27/05/2025

N/A

Cash

2904

0.001367

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

44

0.000021

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

14

0.000007

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1047

0.000493

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

249484

0.117399

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

160405

0.075481

Swaps

16/04/2029

N/A

Cash

6463

0.003041

Sub Total 8.B2

 

9230009

4.343345%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

U.S. Trust Co of Delaware

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Managed Account Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

 

5.087459%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

08-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 320352
EQS News ID: 1899233

 
