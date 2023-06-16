Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Travis Perkins plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18:52 2023-06-16 am EDT
812.40 GBX   -6.28%
10:44aTravis Perkins : Weaker residential demand triggers the profit warning!
Alphavalue
08:40aBOE Unlikely to Push Back Heavily Against Rate Rise Bets, Lifting Pound
DJ
07:12aShares firm and sterling continues to ride high
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travis Perkins : Weaker residential demand triggers the profit warning!

06/16/2023 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

© Alphavalue 2023
All news about TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
10:44aTravis Perkins : Weaker residential demand triggers the profit warning!
Alphavalue
08:40aBOE Unlikely to Push Back Heavily Against Rate Rise Bets, Lifting Pound
DJ
07:12aShares firm and sterling continues to ride high
AN
06:37aSterling's Strength Seen as Puzzling But Expected to Remain Supported
DJ
04:59aFTSE 100 Rises After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
04:13aTesco's Strong 1Q Had Confident Tone
DJ
03:49aUS Futures Down, European Stocks Rise Following Hawkish Fed and ECB
DJ
03:48aStocks head higher as pound tops USD1.28 again
AN
03:35aUK's FTSE 100 opens higher on mining, energy boost; Travis Perkins slumps
RE
03:06aTravis Perkins tips lower profit amid tricky environment
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 944 M 6 308 M 6 308 M
Net income 2023 165 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2023 719 M 918 M 918 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 1 820 M 2 323 M 2 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 956
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 866,80 GBX
Average target price 1 009,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jasmine Mary Whitbread Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC-2.54%2 323
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-5.11%303 644
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.7.84%129 607
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.39.41%10 316
KINGFISHER PLC-0.04%5 755
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-10.32%5 276
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer