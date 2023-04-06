Travis Perkins : announces group leadership change with appointment of BSS Managing Director

Northampton 6 April 2023: Travis Perkins Group, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, has announced the appointment of Dave Castle as the new managing director of its specialist pipeline and heating solutions business, BSS, and as a member of the Group Leadership team. The appointment is effective from May 1st 2023.

Dave is currently Regional Managing Director for South West and Wales in the Travis Perkins General Merchant (TP) business. In his new role, Dave will lead the BSS Team in developing their strategic opportunities for bigger and better conversations with customers and continuing to build a culture of belonging for our colleagues. He takes over from Angela Rushforth, who took over as Managing Director of Toolstation in March 2023.

Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc said, "Dave is people focused and passionate about modernising and developing our business to meet the changing needs of our customers. I am really proud that we have been able to strengthen the GLT with Dave's broad experience of our Group and the trade. Dave's career to date also demonstrates where an apprenticeship can lead to."

Richard Perkins will assume Dave's prior role as Regional Director for an expanded South England and Wales in the TP Business.

Dave Castle joined the Group in 2001 as a management apprentice before becoming a branch manager for TP, then for CCF. He returned to the TP business in 2013 as Regional Director for the Devon, Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorset regions and became the Regional Managing Director for Wales and the South West in 2021. He has also recently led the TP Digital and Marketing teams.

Details of the full Group Leadership team can be found here

