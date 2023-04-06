Advanced search
Travis Perkins : announces group leadership change with appointment of BSS Managing Director
PU
Travis Perkins : announces sale and leaseback of seven properties in Southeast and Midlands
PU
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : Final dividend
FA
Travis Perkins : announces group leadership change with appointment of BSS Managing Director

04/06/2023 | 10:44am EDT
Northampton 6 April 2023: Travis Perkins Group, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, has announced the appointment of Dave Castle as the new managing director of its specialist pipeline and heating solutions business, BSS, and as a member of the Group Leadership team. The appointment is effective from May 1st 2023.

Dave is currently Regional Managing Director for South West and Wales in the Travis Perkins General Merchant (TP) business. In his new role, Dave will lead the BSS Team in developing their strategic opportunities for bigger and better conversations with customers and continuing to build a culture of belonging for our colleagues. He takes over from Angela Rushforth, who took over as Managing Director of Toolstation in March 2023.

Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc said, "Dave is people focused and passionate about modernising and developing our business to meet the changing needs of our customers. I am really proud that we have been able to strengthen the GLT with Dave's broad experience of our Group and the trade. Dave's career to date also demonstrates where an apprenticeship can lead to."

Richard Perkins will assume Dave's prior role as Regional Director for an expanded South England and Wales in the TP Business.

Notes:

Dave Castle joined the Group in 2001 as a management apprentice before becoming a branch manager for TP, then for CCF. He returned to the TP business in 2013 as Regional Director for the Devon, Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorset regions and became the Regional Managing Director for Wales and the South West in 2021. He has also recently led the TP Digital and Marketing teams.

Details of the full Group Leadership team can be found here

ENDS

Contact:
Travis Perkins plc
[email protected]
Tel: 01604 592307

Photographs:

  • A high-resolution image of Dave Castle is available here.

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK's leading distributor of building materials to trade customers. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of £4.6bn, the Group employs nearly 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

Attachments

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 14:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
