Travis Perkins PLC - Northampton, England-based FTSE 250 builders' merchant - Completes near-term refinancing programme with renewal of GBP375 million revolving credit facility. Says RCF is for five-year term with two one-year extension options and an accordion feature, and was provided by a syndicate of eight banks. Company's committed debt facilities now total GBP800 million, the RCF being the largest. Its other facilities are a GBP250 million bond, a GBP75 million term loan and US private placement notes totalling GBP100 million.

Current stock price: 796.00 pence, up 1.6% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 18%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

