Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Travis Perkins plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:27:01 2023-04-25 am EDT
934.90 GBX   -2.55%
05:16aTravis Perkins first-quarter sales fall amid tricky market environment
AN
04:35aUK Inflation Could Ease to 3% by End of 2023
DJ
03:38aUK Government Borrowing in March Gives Room for Fiscal Loosening
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travis Perkins first-quarter sales fall amid tricky market environment

04/25/2023 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Travis Perkins PLC said on Tuesday that it had delivered a resilient first quarter performance "amid challenging market conditions", though its sales declined.

The Northampton, England-headquartered builders' merchant said that total sales were down by 2.8% on-year in the first quarter of 2023, on a trading day-adjusted basis. Sales in merchant businesses falling 4.7% on a trading day-adjusted basis.

Group revenue fell 1.5% year-on-year.

Travis Perkins said that trading volumes in merchanting were impacted by weakness in the new build housing and domestic repair, maintenance and improvement markets.

Travis Perkins said that its tool supplier business Toolstation delivered a strong performance in the quarter, with total sales growth of 8.6% and like-for-like sales growth of 4.6%. It has commenced commissioning of its new partly-automated UK distribution centre, which Travis Perkins expects to be fully operational by the third quarter.

Travis Perkins said that longer term infrastructure projects, including roads, schools and hospitals, continued as planned.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Roberts said: "As we had anticipated, trading conditions were challenging in the first quarter, but our diverse exposure across the construction sector has enabled us to deliver a resilient performance. The timely actions taken to prepare our businesses for a lower demand environment mean that we continue to expect to deliver a full year performance in line with market expectations.

"We are focused on ensuring the right balance between cost and capital discipline and investing to deliver against our strategic priorities. The growth opportunities provided by the need to decarbonise the UK's built environment, improve the energy efficiency of public and private buildings and increase the UK’s housing stock remain significant.

He added: "Allied to our strategy of expanding value-added services in the merchant businesses and maximising the growth potential of Toolstation, these structural drivers leave the group well placed for future outperformance."

Travis Perkins shares were down 2.5% in London on Tuesday at 935.40 pence.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
05:16aTravis Perkins first-quarter sales fall amid tricky market environment
AN
04:35aUK Inflation Could Ease to 3% by End of 2023
DJ
03:38aUK Government Borrowing in March Gives Room for Fiscal Loosening
DJ
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Banking Fears Resurface
DJ
02:26aUK's Travis Perkins sees weakness in new build housing, renovations
RE
02:26aTravis Perkins Logs Lower Q1 Revenue
MT
02:09aUK building supplier Travis Perkins on track to meet annual forecasts
RE
04/24Stocks and dollar edge lower ahead of US GDP
AN
04/06Travis Perkins : announces group leadership change with appointment of BSS Managing Direct..
PU
04/06Travis Perkins : announces sale and leaseback of seven properties in Southeast and Midland..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 927 M 6 136 M 6 136 M
Net income 2023 166 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2023 719 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 2 015 M 2 509 M 2 509 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 19 956
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 959,40 GBX
Average target price 1 014,26 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jasmine Mary Whitbread Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC7.87%2 509
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-4.50%305 461
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.5.92%125 855
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.42.04%10 529
KINGFISHER PLC8.98%6 190
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-11.61%5 236
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer