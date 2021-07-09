Log in
    TPK   GB00BK9RKT01

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
Travis Perkins : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/09/2021 | 09:05am EDT
Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Jul-2021 / 14:04 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 6 July 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 5 
July 2021 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name          Number of Shares Purchased  Price 
Nick Roberts  9                           GBP17.3572

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)             Name                                         Nick Roberts 
2              Reason for the notification 
a)             Position/Status                              PDMR 
b)             Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
               Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
               or auction monitor 
a)             Name                                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)             LEI                                            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
               Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4              each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
               conducted 
               Description of the financial                     Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
               instrument, 
a) 
               type of instrument 
               Identification code                              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)             Nature of the transaction                        Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
 
c)             Price(s) and volume (s)                          Price(s)                  Volume(s) 
                                                                 GBP17.3572                 9 
               Aggregated information 
 
                                                                Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
               -Aggregated volume                               Price                Volume    Total 
 
               -Price                                           GBP17.3572             9         GBP156.21 
e)             Date of the transaction                          9 July 2021 
f)             Place of the transaction                         XLON 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   116541 
EQS News ID:    1217389 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217389&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 09:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

