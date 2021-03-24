Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins plc    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travis Perkins : Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -3-

03/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  PDI 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96102 
EQS News ID:    1177758 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

All news about TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
03:01aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -3-
DJ
03:01aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -2-
DJ
03:01aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital Markets Even..
DJ
03/23TRAVIS PERKINS : Publication of 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
DJ
03/22TRAVIS PERKINS  : RBC Upgrades Travis Perkins to Outperform from Sector Perform
MT
03/08TRAVIS PERKINS  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
03/02TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7-
DJ
03/02TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -6-
DJ
03/02TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -5-
DJ
03/02TRAVIS PERKINS  : Publication of 2020 Annual Report -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 662 M 9 136 M 9 136 M
Net income 2021 222 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2021 1 278 M 1 752 M 1 752 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 3 951 M 5 444 M 5 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 28 710
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 581,22 GBX
Last Close Price 1 585,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC17.67%5 412
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.9.17%299 876
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.12.39%127 640
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.2.85%10 530
KINGFISHER PLC16.49%9 004
HOME PRODUCT CENTER8.03%6 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ