Travis Perkins : Proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Capital -3

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB0007739609
Category Code: PDI
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 96102
EQS News ID: 1177758
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 24, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)