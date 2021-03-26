Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/2021 03/travis perkins annual report mar 2020

Annual Report and Accounts 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for change in our business and has provided the opportunity to accelerate some of our strategic initiatives to strengthen the core of the business and position us well for the future.

The impact of the pandemic meant that our 2020 financial performance was lower than in 2019, but we have demonstrated great resilience.

Strategic report 3

Governance 75

Financial statements 121

Other information 189

3 Financial performance

4 At a glance

6 Chairman's statement

8 Chief Executive's report

12 Investment case

14 Market dynamics

16 Business model

18 Our ambition & strategy

24 Strategy in action

26 Key performance indicators (KPIs)

28 Business performance and priorities 32 Merchanting 34 Plumbing & Heating 35 Toolstation 36 Wickes highlights

40 Financial performance

44 Statement of principal risks and uncertainties

52 Sustainability overview

71 Section 172 statement

73 Non-financial information statement

76 Board of Directors

78 Chairman's introduction

79 Corporate governance report

84 Nominations Committee report

87 Audit Committee report

93 Directors' Remuneration report

97 Remuneration Policy report

105 Annual Remuneration report

117 Directors' report

119 Statement of Directors' responsibilities

122 Independent Auditor's report

131 Consolidated income statement

131 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

132 Consolidated balance sheet

133 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

134 Consolidated cash flow statement

135 Notes to the consolidated financial statements

179 Company balance sheet

180 Company statement of changes in equity

Notes to the Company's financial statements

190 Five-year summary

192 Other shareholder information

Throughout the Strategic Report, and consistent with prior years, alternative performance measures ("APMs") are used to describe the Group's performance. These are not recognised under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Board manages and assesses the performance of the business on these measures and believes they are more representative of ongoing trading and facilitate meaningful year-on-year comparisons and hence provide useful information to shareholders. APMs are defined in the notes to the financial statements and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure.

