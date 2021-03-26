Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/2021 03/travis perkins annual report mar 2020

03/26/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Annual Report and Accounts 2020

Building for the future

Getting the fundamentals right

The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for change in our business and has provided the opportunity to accelerate some of our strategic initiatives to strengthen the core of the business and position us well for the future.

The impact of the pandemic meant that our 2020 financial performance was lower than in 2019, but we have demonstrated great resilience.

Getting it right for our:

Colleagues, customers, suppliers and shareholders

Customers - see page 16

Strategy - see page 18

Suppliers - see page 65

Colleagues - see page 66

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements Other information

www.travisperkins.co.uk www.toolstation.com www.benchmarxkitchens.co.uk www.bssindustrial.co.uk www.ccﬂtd.co.uk www.keyline.co.uk www.wickes.co.uk www.cityplumbing.co.uk www.theunderﬂoorheatingstore.com

What's in our report

Strategic report 3

Governance 75

Financial statements 121

Other information 189

Strategic report

  • 3 Financial performance

  • 4 At a glance

  • 6 Chairman's statement

  • 8 Chief Executive's report

  • 12 Investment case

  • 14 Market dynamics

  • 16 Business model

  • 18 Our ambition & strategy

  • 24 Strategy in action

  • 26 Key performance indicators (KPIs)

  • 28 Business performance and priorities

    • 32 Merchanting

    • 34 Plumbing & Heating

    • 35 Toolstation

    • 36 Wickes highlights

  • 40 Financial performance

  • 44 Statement of principal risks and uncertainties

  • 52 Sustainability overview

  • 71 Section 172 statement

  • 73 Non-financial information statement

Governance

  • 76 Board of Directors

  • 78 Chairman's introduction

  • 79 Corporate governance report

  • 84 Nominations Committee report

  • 87 Audit Committee report

  • 93 Directors' Remuneration report

  • 97 Remuneration Policy report

  • 105 Annual Remuneration report

  • 117 Directors' report

  • 119 Statement of Directors' responsibilities

Financial statements

  • 122 Independent Auditor's report

  • 131 Consolidated income statement

  • 131 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

  • 132 Consolidated balance sheet

  • 133 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

  • 134 Consolidated cash flow statement

  • 135 Notes to the consolidated financial statements

  • 179 Company balance sheet

  • 180 Company statement of changes in equity

181

Notes to the Company's financial statements

Other information

190 Five-year summary

192 Other shareholder information

Throughout the Strategic Report, and consistent with prior years, alternative performance measures ("APMs") are used to describe the Group's performance. These are not recognised under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Board manages and assesses the performance of the business on these measures and believes they are more representative of ongoing trading and facilitate meaningful year-on-year comparisons and hence provide useful information to shareholders. APMs are defined in the notes to the financial statements and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure.

Financials
Sales 2021 6 662 M 9 172 M 9 172 M
Net income 2021 222 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2021 1 278 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 3 978 M 5 462 M 5 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 28 710
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 576,59 GBX
Last Close Price 1 596,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Tenney Chief Information & Technology Officer
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC18.49%5 412
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.11.88%299 876
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.15.36%127 640
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.2.82%10 530
KINGFISHER PLC19.30%9 004
HOME PRODUCT CENTER6.57%6 244
