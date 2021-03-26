Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/2021 03/travis perkins annual report mar 2020

Annual Report and Accounts 2020
Building for the future
Getting the fundamentals right
The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for change in our business and has provided the opportunity to accelerate some of our strategic initiatives to strengthen the core of the business and position us well for the future.
The impact of the pandemic meant that our 2020 financial performance was lower than in 2019, but we have demonstrated great resilience.
Getting it right for our:
Colleagues, customers, suppliers and shareholders
Customers - see page 16
Strategy - see page 18
Suppliers - see page 65
Colleagues - see page 66
Financial statements Other information
www.travisperkins.co.ukwww.toolstation.comwww.benchmarxkitchens.co.ukwww.bssindustrial.co.ukwww.ccﬂtd.co.ukwww.keyline.co.ukwww.wickes.co.ukwww.cityplumbing.co.ukwww.theunderﬂoorheatingstore.com
Travis Perkins plc Annual Report and Accounts 2020
1
What's in our report
Strategic report 3
Governance 75
Financial statements 121
Other information 189
Strategic report
-
3 Financial performance
-
4 At a glance
-
6 Chairman's statement
-
8 Chief Executive's report
-
12 Investment case
-
14 Market dynamics
-
16 Business model
-
18 Our ambition & strategy
-
24 Strategy in action
-
26 Key performance indicators (KPIs)
-
28 Business performance and priorities
-
32 Merchanting
-
34 Plumbing & Heating
-
35 Toolstation
-
36 Wickes highlights
-
40 Financial performance
-
44 Statement of principal risks and uncertainties
-
52 Sustainability overview
-
71 Section 172 statement
-
73 Non-financial information statement
Governance
-
76 Board of Directors
-
78 Chairman's introduction
-
79 Corporate governance report
-
84 Nominations Committee report
-
87 Audit Committee report
-
93 Directors' Remuneration report
-
97 Remuneration Policy report
-
105 Annual Remuneration report
-
117 Directors' report
-
119 Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial statements
-
122 Independent Auditor's report
-
131 Consolidated income statement
-
131 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
-
132 Consolidated balance sheet
-
133 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
-
134 Consolidated cash flow statement
-
135 Notes to the consolidated financial statements
-
179 Company balance sheet
-
180 Company statement of changes in equity
181
Notes to the Company's financial statements
Other information
190 Five-year summary
192 Other shareholder information
Throughout the Strategic Report, and consistent with prior years, alternative performance measures ("APMs") are used to describe the Group's performance. These are not recognised under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Board manages and assesses the performance of the business on these measures and believes they are more representative of ongoing trading and facilitate meaningful year-on-year comparisons and hence provide useful information to shareholders. APMs are defined in the notes to the financial statements and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure.
2
Travis Perkins plc Annual Report and Accounts 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Travis Perkins plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 10:02:09 UTC.