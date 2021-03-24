Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins plc    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

(TPK)
Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/merger docs/KPMG consent letter

03/24/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
The Directors Travis Perkins plc Lodge Way House Lodge Way Harlestone Road Northampton NN5 7UG

KPMG LLP

Tel +44 (0) 20 7311 1000

Transaction Services

Fax +44 (0) 20 7311 3311

15 Canada Square

London E14 5GL

United Kingdom

lm/jm/bayswater

Linda Main

Tel 020 731 18574

Our ref

Contact

24 March 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen

Travis Perkins plc

We consent to the inclusion in the class 1 circular dated 24 March 2021 ('the document') of our report dated 24 March 2021 in the formand context in which it appears. We attach a copy of the document initialled by us for the purpose of identification.

Our consent is required by Listing Rule 13.4.1R(6) and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.

Yours faithfully

KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership and a member firm of the

Registered in England No OC301540

KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with

Registered office: 15 Canada Square, London, E14 5GL

KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by

For full details of our professional regulation please refer to

guarantee.

'Regulatory information' under 'About' atwww.kpmg.com/uk

Document Classification - KPMG Public

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
