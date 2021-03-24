Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/merger docs/KPMG consent letter

The Directors Travis Perkins plc Lodge Way House Lodge Way Harlestone Road Northampton NN5 7UG

KPMG LLP Tel +44 (0) 20 7311 1000 Transaction Services Fax +44 (0) 20 7311 3311 15 Canada Square London E14 5GL United Kingdom lm/jm/bayswater Linda Main Tel 020 731 18574 Our ref

Contact

24 March 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen

Travis Perkins plc

We consent to the inclusion in the class 1 circular dated 24 March 2021 ('the document') of our report dated 24 March 2021 in the formand context in which it appears. We attach a copy of the document initialled by us for the purpose of identification.

Our consent is required by Listing Rule 13.4.1R(6) and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.

Yours faithfully

KPMG LLP