Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/merger docs/KPMG consent letter

24 March 2021
Ladies and Gentlemen
Travis Perkins plc
We consent to the inclusion in the class 1 circular dated 24 March 2021 ('the document') of our report dated 24 March 2021 in the formand context in which it appears. We attach a copy of the document initialled by us for the purpose of identification.
Our consent is required by Listing Rule 13.4.1R(6) and is given for the purpose of complying with that provision and for no other purpose.
Yours faithfully
