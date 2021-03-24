Travis Perkins : sites/travis perkins/files/merger docs/class 1 circular

DOCUMENT AND ANY ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

Travis Perkins plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 824821)

Proposed demerger of the Wickes Group from the Travis Perkins Group and the Travis Perkins Share Consolidation

Circular to Shareholders

and

Notice of General Meeting

This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of Travis Perkins which is set out in Part II: "Letter from the Chairman of Travis Perkins plc" of this document and which recommends you to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below.

Notice of a General Meeting of Travis Perkins to be held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA at 10.45 a.m. or, if later, at the time which is immediately after the 2021 annual general meeting convened for the same place and day shall have been concluded or adjourned on 27 April 2021 is set out at the end of this document.

Applications will be made to the FCA for all of the ordinary shares of Wickes Group plc (the "Wickes Shares") to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA (the "Ofﬁcial List") and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for listed securities (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Wickes Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 28 April 2021. No application is currently intended to be made for the Wickes Shares to be admitted to listing or dealing on any other exchange.

Applications will also be made to the FCA for all of the New Travis Perkins Shares arising from the Travis Perkins Share Consolidation to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities (together, the "Travis Perkins Admission"). It is expected that such admission to listing will become effective, and that dealings in the New Travis Perkins Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2021.

For a discussion of certain risk factors which should be taken into account when considering what action you should take in connection with the General Meeting, please see Part IV: "Risk Factors" of this document.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS ....................................................................... 5

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ......................................................................................................... 6

PART I ACTION TO BE TAKEN ...................................................................................................... 9

PART II LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ........................................ 11

PART III QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ON THE DEMERGER ..................................................... 28

PART IV RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................... 35

PART V HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON THE WICKES GROUP ........................... 40

PART VI UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE

POST-DEMERGER TRAVIS PERKINS GROUP ............................................................. 43

PART VII TAXATION ....................................................................................................................... 49

PART VIII ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................ 56

PART IX DEFINITIONS AND GLOSSARY ..................................................................................... 82

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING ................................................................................................. 89

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTSEvent

Latest time and date for receipt of Proxy Forms and CREST electronic proxy appointment instruction for the General Meeting

Publication of this Circular and the Wickes Prospectus 2021 AGM

General Meeting

Announcement of result of General MeetingLatest time and date for transfers of Travis Perkins Shares to be registered in order for the transferee to be registered at the Record Time

Record Time for determining entitlement to the Demerger Dividend

Demerger Dividend of Wickes Shares to Shareholders

Admission and commencement of dealings in Wickes Shares on the London Stock Exchange

CREST accounts credited in respect of Wickes Shares in uncertificated form

Record Time for the Travis Perkins Share Consolidation Travis Perkins Share Consolidation becomes effective

Travis Perkins Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Travis Perkins Shares on the London Stock Exchange

CREST accounts credited in respect of New Travis Perkins Shares in uncertificated form

Posting of share certificates for Wickes Shares in certificated form

Posting of share certificates for New Travis Perkins Shares in certificated form

Posting of cheques, CREST accounts credited or payment by BACS in respect of fractional entitlements arising from the Travis Perkins Share Consolidation

Notes:

All references to time in this document are to London time unless otherwise stated.

Time and date 10.45 a.m. on 23 April 2021

24 March 2021

10.00 a.m. on 27 April 2021

10.45 a.m. on 27 April 2021 or, if later, at the time which is immediately after the 2021 AGM

27 April 2021 (after the General Meeting)

6.00 p.m. on 27 April 2021

6.00 p.m. on 27 April 2021

after 6.00 p.m. on 27 April 2021 8.00 a.m. on 28 April 2021

As soon as practicable after 8.00

a.m. on 28 April 2021

6.00 p.m. on 28 April 2021

after 6.00 p.m. on 28 April 2021

8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2021

As soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2021

Week commencing 10 May 2021

Week commencing 10 May 2021

Week commencing 10 May 2021

The dates given are based on Travis Perkins' current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times or dates above change, Travis Perkins will give notice of the change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

4