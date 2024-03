March 05, 2024 at 02:27 am EST

(Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 39% drop in annual profit due to weakness in the housing market.

The company, which operates in the UK, France, Belgium and Netherlands, forecast 2024 adjusted operating profit in the range of 160 million pounds to 180 million pounds.

Analysts estimate 2024 profit between 150 million pounds to 231 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)