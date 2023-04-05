Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  TraWell Co S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TWL   IT0005378325

TRAWELL CO S.P.A.

(TWL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
7.180 EUR   +1.99%
02:51aTrawell Co : Clarifications in relation to the press release dated 4 April 2023
PU
04/04Europeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.
AN
04/03Trawell Co : The board of directors approves the new 2023-2027 strategic plan and communicates the preliminary data for 2022, with EBITDA at 6.8 million euros (+50% compared to the previous plan).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TraWell Co: Clarifications in relation to the press release dated 4 April 2023

04/05/2023 | 02:51am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

TRAWELL CO S.P.A. CLARIFICATIONS IN RELATION TO THE PRESS RELEASE DATED 04.04.2023

Milan, 4 April 2023 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a global leader in protection services, left luggage, ancillary products and services for travellers, specifies, in addition to point 3 of the press release published on today (Appointment of Investor Relator), that Dr. David Debach, Director of the company, resigned from the function of Investor Relator on March 29, 2023 (effective from the date on which the replacement was appointed) and that these resignations are motivated by the need for Dr. David Debach to deal with the business development of the Company (also in consideration of the positive preliminary results and the New Strategic Plan approved on 3 April 2023 referred to in the previous press release), concentrating therefore his activity on his specific duties as Board Director, while allowing the appointment of a new Investor Relator (in the person of Dr. Rudolph Gentile) who can best manage institutional communication towards investors and analysts.

About TraWell Co.

TraWell Co is a leading global provider of protection services, baggage storage, products, and ancillary services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT:TWL), and trading on the OTCQX in New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 135 stores at 38 airports in 13 countries, with more than 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. provides unique exposure to a portfolio of travel and retail services. With 25 years of experience, TraWell capitalizes on the growth of air travel and spending on wellness and safety services.

***

For more information:

TraWell Co. S.p.A.

EGA

Investor Relations

Baldi Finance S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Luca Carra

investor.relations@trawellco.com

lcarra@baldiandpartners.it

www.safe-bag.com

Disclaimer

TraWell Co. S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22,3 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2022 0,41 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net Debt 2022 7,70 M 8,44 M 8,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TraWell Co S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Average target price 10,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolph Gentile Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Mosca Chief Operations & Commercial Officer
Edoardo Zarghetta Independent Director
Debach David Non-Executive director
Marek Gentile Niedzielski Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAWELL CO S.P.A.21.28%20
AENA S.M.E., S.A.25.23%24 056
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-0.83%20 427
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS6.07%14 119
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.54%9 847
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.23.04%9 138
