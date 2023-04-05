TraWell Co: Clarifications in relation to the press release dated 4 April 2023

PRESS RELEASE

TRAWELL CO S.P.A. CLARIFICATIONS IN RELATION TO THE PRESS RELEASE DATED 04.04.2023

Milan, 4 April 2023 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a global leader in protection services, left luggage, ancillary products and services for travellers, specifies, in addition to point 3 of the press release published on today (Appointment of Investor Relator), that Dr. David Debach, Director of the company, resigned from the function of Investor Relator on March 29, 2023 (effective from the date on which the replacement was appointed) and that these resignations are motivated by the need for Dr. David Debach to deal with the business development of the Company (also in consideration of the positive preliminary results and the New Strategic Plan approved on 3 April 2023 referred to in the previous press release), concentrating therefore his activity on his specific duties as Board Director, while allowing the appointment of a new Investor Relator (in the person of Dr. Rudolph Gentile) who can best manage institutional communication towards investors and analysts.

