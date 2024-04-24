TraWell Co S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker: TRWAF), a global reference company in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services for travelers ("Trawell" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has obtained the measurement of its ESG Sustainability profile from Cerved Rating Agency, achieving an overall score of 51/100.

The Cerved Rating Agency measured its ESG sustainability profile, showing that the company is in an intermediate position compared to sectorial performances in all three macro areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance analysis.

Rudolph Gentile, CEO of Trawell Co, expresses satisfaction with the results: "We decided to have the Group evaluated because we wanted to be fully aware of our starting level in the perspective of being able to undertake a steady evolutionary path."

The assessment has indeed highlighted both the company's existing strengths and areas for improvement, and in light of these, strategic development actions can be undertaken.

Rudolph Gentile continues, “Improving ESG Sustainability, which we are convinced of primarily for the benefits on the environmental impact and the social community, will increasingly become a competitive factor to be valued with customers, financial institutions, and generally with all our stakeholders.”

Trawell Co is firmly committed to continuous improvement in all ESG areas and pledges to provide regular updates on progress. Thanks to our proactive strategy, we aim to strengthen our commitment to comprehensive sustainability, benefiting our stakeholders and the environment.

About TraWell Co.

TraWell Co is the global leader in protection services, luggage storage, and ancillary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service for misplaced luggage provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 127 stores in 42 airports across 13 countries, with over 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of commercial activities and services to travelers. With 25 years of experience, TraWell benefits from the growth of the air travel sector and the expenditure on wellness and safety services.

