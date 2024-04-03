PRESS RELEASE
EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION FOR A STRATEGIC
ACQUISITION IN NORTHERN EUROPE
Gallarate, April 2, 2024 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a world-leading company in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services for travelers ("Trawell" or the "Company"), announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent, which includes a three-monthexclusivity for the negotiation of the purchase of a company ("Target") in the traveler services sector in Northern Europe.
The ongoing negotiation is part of the strategic path to expand the service portfolio. The goal is for Trawell Co. to become an aggregator of airport services(including, for example, luggage storage, management of lost items on behalf of airports, lockers, luggage shipping, and luggage transfer to/from the city) initiated with the acquisition, in 2018, of the company Care4Bag.
This path was resumed at the end of the pandemic, along with preparatory activities for the procurement of new financial resources necessary for the execution of the strategy to aggregate airport services related to Trawell Co.'s business model.
In light of the positive results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (see press release of April 27, 2023) and the half-yearly as of June 30, 2023 (see press release of September 28, 2023), exceeding the financial targets of the Industrial Plan for 2027, published in October 2022, (and then updated in October 2023, see press release of October 17, 2023), Trawell
Co. is now in a position to evaluate new acquisition and aggregation operations, aimed at increasing turnover, EBITDA, and the portfolio of services offered.
In Northern Europe, one of the leading markets for airport services in the world, and where Trawell Co. currently does not operate, management has identified a target company with annual revenues projected at 3 to 3.5 million euros as of March 31, 2024, an "adjusted EBITDA margin" of about 13% on revenues, and a favorable net financial position (cash),with characteristics that make it synergistic with Trawell Co.'s business model, especially in terms of expanding the range of services to offer in the current 42 airports where Trawell Co. operates worldwide.
Trawell Co. believes it can implement an intensive synergy program to increase Target's profitability, thanks to cost restructuring, the introduction of management systems and software, and the increase in sales at Target's current sales points, while using Target as a
platform for international business development in countries with strong economic growth in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
The letter of intent, signed today, allows the Company to delve into, with an exclusive three- month negotiation period, the negotiation for the acquisition of Target. The operation will, in any case, be conditioned on the positive findings of the data projected during the Due Diligence, with the goal of completing the operation within the exclusivity period.
About TraWell Co.
TraWell Co is the global leader in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service for lost luggage provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 127 stores in 42 airports in 13 countries, with over 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of commercial activities and services for travelers. With 25 years of experience, TraWell benefits from the growth of the air travel sector and spending on well-being and security services.
