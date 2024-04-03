PRESS RELEASE

EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION FOR A STRATEGIC

ACQUISITION IN NORTHERN EUROPE

Gallarate, April 2, 2024 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a world-leading company in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services for travelers ("Trawell" or the "Company"), announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent, which includes a three-monthexclusivity for the negotiation of the purchase of a company ("Target") in the traveler services sector in Northern Europe.

The ongoing negotiation is part of the strategic path to expand the service portfolio. The goal is for Trawell Co. to become an aggregator of airport services(including, for example, luggage storage, management of lost items on behalf of airports, lockers, luggage shipping, and luggage transfer to/from the city) initiated with the acquisition, in 2018, of the company Care4Bag.

This path was resumed at the end of the pandemic, along with preparatory activities for the procurement of new financial resources necessary for the execution of the strategy to aggregate airport services related to Trawell Co.'s business model.

In light of the positive results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (see press release of April 27, 2023) and the half-yearly as of June 30, 2023 (see press release of September 28, 2023), exceeding the financial targets of the Industrial Plan for 2027, published in October 2022, (and then updated in October 2023, see press release of October 17, 2023), Trawell

Co. is now in a position to evaluate new acquisition and aggregation operations, aimed at increasing turnover, EBITDA, and the portfolio of services offered.

In Northern Europe, one of the leading markets for airport services in the world, and where Trawell Co. currently does not operate, management has identified a target company with annual revenues projected at 3 to 3.5 million euros as of March 31, 2024, an "adjusted EBITDA margin" of about 13% on revenues, and a favorable net financial position (cash),with characteristics that make it synergistic with Trawell Co.'s business model, especially in terms of expanding the range of services to offer in the current 42 airports where Trawell Co. operates worldwide.

Trawell Co. believes it can implement an intensive synergy program to increase Target's profitability, thanks to cost restructuring, the introduction of management systems and software, and the increase in sales at Target's current sales points, while using Target as a