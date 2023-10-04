PRESS RELEASE
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO THE SHARE CAPITAL
Gallarate, October 3, 2023 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a global reference company in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services for travelers ("Trawell" or the "Company"), announces the new composition of its share capital following the deposit at the Varese Companies Register of the certification of the capital increase in accordance with article 2444, paragraph 1, of the civil code, carried out on October 2, 2023, subsequent to the exercise of the "Warrant Trawell Co 2021-2024" - ISIN IT0005446726 (hereinafter also referred to as the "Trawell Warrant") up to the date of September 29, 2023.
The change in the share capital occurred following the issuance of n. 1,000 ordinary Trawell shares (ISIN IT0005378325), without nominal value, arising from the exercise of n. 1,000 Trawell Warrants exercised during the month of September of the current year. Below is the T1 model as prescribed by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital transactions:
Capitale sociale Attuale
Capitale Sociale Precedente
Variazione
Valore
Valore
Valore
Euro
n. Azioni
Nominale
Euro
n. Azioni
Nominale
Euro
n. Azioni
Nominale
Totale di
cui:
16.252.382,26
2.516.181
s.v.n.
16.245.992,26
2.515.181
s.v.n.
6.460,00
1.000
s.v.n.
Azioni
16.252.382,26
2.516.181
s.v.n.
16.245.922,26
2.515.181
s.v.n.
6.460,00
1.000
s.v.n.
Ordinarie
(godimento
regolare:
1/1/22)
numero
cedola in
corso: 3
N. titoli esercitati
N. titoli residui in circolazione
Warrant Trawell Co 2021-2024
1.000
3.683.569
Once the updated Statute has been registered, the Company will make it available on its website www.trawellco.com under the section 'Information for Shareholders.'
The effect of the aforementioned changes in Trawell's share capital on the company's shareholder structure will be reported on the Company's website in the 'Shareholder Composition' section.
* * *
Information about TraWell Co.
TraWell Co is the global leader in protection services, luggage storage, and auxiliary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service for lost luggage provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT:TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 133 stores in 38 airports across 13 countries, with over 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of commercial activities and traveler services. With 25 years of experience, TraWell benefits from the growth of the air travel sector and the expenditure on wellness and security services.
For more information
TraWell Co. S.p.A.
EGA
Investor Relations
Baldi Finance S.p.A.
Rudolph Gentile
Luca Carra
investor.relations@trawellco.com
lcarra@baldiandpartners.it
www.trawellco.com
