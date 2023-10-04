PRESS RELEASE

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO THE SHARE CAPITAL

Gallarate, October 3, 2023 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL, OTCQX New York, Ticker TRWAF), a global reference company in protection services, luggage storage, products, and ancillary services for travelers ("Trawell" or the "Company"), announces the new composition of its share capital following the deposit at the Varese Companies Register of the certification of the capital increase in accordance with article 2444, paragraph 1, of the civil code, carried out on October 2, 2023, subsequent to the exercise of the "Warrant Trawell Co 2021-2024" - ISIN IT0005446726 (hereinafter also referred to as the "Trawell Warrant") up to the date of September 29, 2023.

The change in the share capital occurred following the issuance of n. 1,000 ordinary Trawell shares (ISIN IT0005378325), without nominal value, arising from the exercise of n. 1,000 Trawell Warrants exercised during the month of September of the current year. Below is the T1 model as prescribed by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital transactions:

Capitale sociale Attuale Capitale Sociale Precedente Variazione Valore Valore Valore Euro n. Azioni Nominale Euro n. Azioni Nominale Euro n. Azioni Nominale Totale di cui: 16.252.382,26 2.516.181 s.v.n. 16.245.992,26 2.515.181 s.v.n. 6.460,00 1.000 s.v.n. Azioni 16.252.382,26 2.516.181 s.v.n. 16.245.922,26 2.515.181 s.v.n. 6.460,00 1.000 s.v.n. Ordinarie (godimento regolare: 1/1/22) numero cedola in corso: 3

N. titoli esercitati N. titoli residui in circolazione Warrant Trawell Co 2021-2024 1.000 3.683.569

Once the updated Statute has been registered, the Company will make it available on its website www.trawellco.com under the section 'Information for Shareholders.'