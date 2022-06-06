TraWell Co: The shareholders' meeting of Trawell co S.p.A. approves the financial statements as of 31 december 2021, the shareholders' meeting appoints the new board of directors.

PRESS RELEASE
THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TRAWELL Co S.p.A. APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021
THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPOINTS THE NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Gallarate, 7 June 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Trawell Co S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: TWL), a leader in baggage protection and tracing services for airport passengers and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, which met on 1 June 2022 in first call, resolved, in ordinary session, on:
-
Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021. Related and/or consequent resolutions;
-
Expiry of the mandate of the members of the Board of Directors. Appointment of new members of the Board of Directors and determination of remuneration. Resolutions related and/or consequent;
The above resolutions were passed by the unanimous vote of the shareholders present.
With reference to the first item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved "to approve the financial statements as of 31 December 2021, as presented by the Board of Directors, and to carry forward the loss from the income statement".
With reference to the second item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the following Board of Directors:
-
Rudolph Gentile, Chairman of the Board of Directors
-
Marek Gentile Niedzielski
-
David Debach
-
Gianluca Farioli
-
Edoardo Zarghetta (equipped with the requirements of independence pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF)
Immediately after the shareholders' meeting, the new board of directors met in full session and appointed Rudolph Gentile as CEO and conferred certain operational mandates on the directors Marek Gentile Niedzielski, David Debach and Gianluca Farioli.
The curricula of the Board members can be found on the Issuer's website (www.trawellco.com) under 'Investor Relations - Corporate Bodies'.
Deposit of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting
The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by current legislation.
"The 2021 results show a strong recovery, beyond expectations, as confirmed by the 2.3 million Ebitda, the
0.7 million net profit and the improving NFP." - says Rudolph Gentile President and CEO of the TraWell Co Group - "We are happy to bring these results to our shareholders". - continues Gentile - "The revenue growth figures as of April 2022 show a solid +67% over 2021, and we expect to continue to grow as passenger traffic picks up, our shops reopen, and new concessions are awarded." Gentile concludes - "there are the elements for a strong consolidation of the group and growing financial results, which we will communicate to investors in the new Business Plan during the third quarter".
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
For further information:
|
|
|
TraWell Co. S.p.A.
|
|
Euronext Growth Advisor
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Baldi Finance S.p.A.
|
David Debach
|
|
Luca Carra
|
investor.relations@trawellco.com
|
|
lcarra@baldiandpartners.it
|
www.trawellco.com
|
|
|
Corso Europa, 13
|
Tel: +39 0331 777154
|
|
20122 Milano, Italia
|
Fax:+39 0331789141
|
|
Tel:+39 02 58318214
|
|
|
|
Fax:+39 02 58310893