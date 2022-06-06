Log in
    TWL   IT0005378325

TRAWELL CO S.P.A.

(TWL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/06 10:21:15 am EDT
6.480 EUR   -0.92%
10:32aTRAWELL CO : The shareholders' meeting of Trawell co S.p.A. approves the financial statements as of 31 december 2021, the shareholders' meeting appoints the new board of directors.
PU
05/31TRAWELL CO : TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022. Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.
PU
05/17TraWell Co S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
TraWell Co: The shareholders' meeting of Trawell co S.p.A. approves the financial statements as of 31 december 2021, the shareholders' meeting appoints the new board of directors.

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TRAWELL Co S.p.A. APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2021

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPOINTS THE NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gallarate, 7 June 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Trawell Co S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: TWL), a leader in baggage protection and tracing services for airport passengers and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, which met on 1 June 2022 in first call, resolved, in ordinary session, on:

  1. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021. Related and/or consequent resolutions;
  2. Expiry of the mandate of the members of the Board of Directors. Appointment of new members of the Board of Directors and determination of remuneration. Resolutions related and/or consequent;

The above resolutions were passed by the unanimous vote of the shareholders present.

With reference to the first item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved "to approve the financial statements as of 31 December 2021, as presented by the Board of Directors, and to carry forward the loss from the income statement".

With reference to the second item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the following Board of Directors:

  • Rudolph Gentile, Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Marek Gentile Niedzielski
  • David Debach
  • Gianluca Farioli
  • Edoardo Zarghetta (equipped with the requirements of independence pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF)

Immediately after the shareholders' meeting, the new board of directors met in full session and appointed Rudolph Gentile as CEO and conferred certain operational mandates on the directors Marek Gentile Niedzielski, David Debach and Gianluca Farioli.

The curricula of the Board members can be found on the Issuer's website (www.trawellco.com) under 'Investor Relations - Corporate Bodies'.

Deposit of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by current legislation.

"The 2021 results show a strong recovery, beyond expectations, as confirmed by the 2.3 million Ebitda, the

0.7 million net profit and the improving NFP." - says Rudolph Gentile President and CEO of the TraWell Co Group - "We are happy to bring these results to our shareholders". - continues Gentile - "The revenue growth figures as of April 2022 show a solid +67% over 2021, and we expect to continue to grow as passenger traffic picks up, our shops reopen, and new concessions are awarded." Gentile concludes - "there are the elements for a strong consolidation of the group and growing financial results, which we will communicate to investors in the new Business Plan during the third quarter".

*

*

*

For further information:

TraWell Co. S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Baldi Finance S.p.A.

David Debach

Luca Carra

investor.relations@trawellco.com

lcarra@baldiandpartners.it

www.trawellco.com

Corso Europa, 13

Tel: +39 0331 777154

20122 Milano, Italia

Fax:+39 0331789141

Tel:+39 02 58318214

Fax:+39 02 58310893

Disclaimer

TraWell Co. S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25,8 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net Debt 2022 8,30 M 8,90 M 8,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TraWell Co S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,54 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolph Gentile Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Mosca Non Executive Director & Chief Operations Officer
Giuseppe Gentile Non-Executive Director
Debach David Non-Executive director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAWELL CO S.P.A.10.10%17
AENA S.M.E., S.A.1.33%22 613
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS20.96%14 535
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.3.86%14 029
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.52%7 426
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.84%7 398