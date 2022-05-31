TraWell Co: TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022. Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.

PRESS RELEASE

TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022.

Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.

Milan, 30 May 2022 -TraWell CO S.p.A. (AIM Italia, Ticker: TWL), a worldwide reference Company in the services of protection, tracking and storage of luggage, additional products and services, announces that the Board of Directors, which met this afternoon, took note of the Group's management turnover data at 30 April 2022.

In partucular, consolidated operating revenue as at 30 April 2022 amounted to EUR 6.4 million, up 67.3% (+2.6 million) compared to EUR 3.8 million for the same period in 2021.

This result is mainly explained by the increase in sales at airports in the United States and Canada, and the positive contribution distributed among all airports in Europe and Canada. It should be noted that during the same period, despite the political problems in the region, airports in the Russian Federation maintained the same sales levels as in 2021.

Sales growth figures in April show a solid +67% compared to 2021. - says Rudolph Gentile, Chairman and CEO of the TraWell Co Group - These results allow us to resume with greater strength and determination pre-covid growth programs".

