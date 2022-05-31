Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TraWell Co S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWL   IT0005378325

TRAWELL CO S.P.A.

(TWL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/31 05:31:25 am EDT
6.640 EUR   +3.75%
05:30aTRAWELL CO : TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022. Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.
PU
05/17TraWell Co S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/06TRAWELL CO : US subsidiary Safe Wrap of Florida JV, LLC renews agreement to provide its services at Miami Airport for 6 years until the end of 2027.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TraWell Co: TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022. Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 30 April 2022.

Strong growth in turnover, +67.3% compared to 2021.

Milan, 30 May 2022 -TraWell CO S.p.A. (AIM Italia, Ticker: TWL), a worldwide reference Company in the services of protection, tracking and storage of luggage, additional products and services, announces that the Board of Directors, which met this afternoon, took note of the Group's management turnover data at 30 April 2022.

In partucular, consolidated operating revenue as at 30 April 2022 amounted to EUR 6.4 million, up 67.3% (+2.6 million) compared to EUR 3.8 million for the same period in 2021.

This result is mainly explained by the increase in sales at airports in the United States and Canada, and the positive contribution distributed among all airports in Europe and Canada. It should be noted that during the same period, despite the political problems in the region, airports in the Russian Federation maintained the same sales levels as in 2021.

  • Sales growth figures in April show a solid +67% compared to 2021. - says Rudolph Gentile, Chairman and CEO of the TraWell Co Group - These results allow us to resume with greater strength and determination pre-covid growth programs".
    * * *

For further information:

TraWell Co. S.p.A.

Nomad

Investor Relations

Baldi Finance S.p.A.

David Debach

Luca Carra

investor.relations@trawellco.com

lcarra@baldiandpartners.it

www.trawellco.com

Corso Europa, 13

Tel: +39 0331 777154

20122 Milano, Italia

Fax:+39 0331789141

Tel:+39 02 58318214

Fax:+39 02 58310893

Disclaimer

TraWell Co. S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
05:30aTRAWELL CO : TraWell Co Board of Directors approves Group management turnover figures to 3..
PU
05/17TraWell Co S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/06TRAWELL CO : US subsidiary Safe Wrap of Florida JV, LLC renews agreement to provide its se..
PU
03/29TRAWELL CO : French subsidiary FSB Service Sarl renews agreement to provide its services a..
PU
2021TRAWELL CO : Signs an addendum to the agreement for the provision of its services at Cagli..
PU
2021TRAWELL CO : Canadian subsidiary Safe Bag Canada Inc. extends the agreement to provide its..
PU
2021Trawell Co S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021TRAWELL S P A : Consolidated half-yearly financial report as of 30 June 2021
PU
2021TRAWELL CO : the subsidiary Wrapping Service LLC wins tender at Yakutsk International Airp..
PU
2021Homyn Enterprises Corp. agreed to acquire 23.5% stake in Safe Bag USA LLC from TraWell ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,8 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net Debt 2022 8,30 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TraWell Co S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAWELL CO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 7,30 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rudolph Gentile Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Mosca Non Executive Director & Chief Operations Officer
Giuseppe Gentile Non-Executive Director
Debach David Non-Executive director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAWELL CO S.P.A.7.74%17
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.23%22 949
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS23.52%14 930
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.11%14 467
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.68%7 502
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.55%7 099