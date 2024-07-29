TraWell Co S.p.A (Borsa Italiana, Ticker: TWL), a global leader in luggage protection, storage services, and ancillary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com), announces that it has secured the renewal of its exclusive concession to provide integrated baggage protection services at Zurich International Airport for five years, effective from January 1, 2025.

Zurich Airport, where TraWell Co. has been operating since July 2013, is Switzerland's primary international airport and one of the busiest hubs in Europe.

In 2023, Zurich Airport handled over 31 million passengers, marking an increase from previous years, with approximately 275,000 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) and direct flights to over 200 destinations in more than 70 countries operated by over 70 international airlines.

During TraWell Co.'s concession period, the renewal and expansion of Terminal A is planned, aiming to increase passenger handling capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new terminal will feature larger areas for check-in, boarding, and security checks.

Passenger services will be expanded and enhanced with new lounge areas, commercial spaces, and dining facilities. The goal is to offer a more comfortable and convenient travel experience.

About TraWell Co.

TraWell Co is the global leader in luggage protection, storage services, and ancillary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (BIT: TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker: TRWAF), the company operates 130 stores in 45 airports across 13 countries, with over 200 employees and 4 million customers served worldwide. TraWell Co. offers unique exposure to a portfolio of commercial activities and services for travelers. With over 25 years of experience, TraWell benefits from the growth in the air travel sector and spending on wellness and security services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240728520082/en/