The TraWell Co. Group

TRAWELL CO. GROUP REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

The TraWell Co. Group

INDEX

A. THE TRAWELL CO. GROUP

1. Presentation of the Group

4

2. Shareholding structure

13

3. Company bodies

14

4. TraWell Co S.p.A. in the Stock Exchange

15

B. REPORT ON OPERATION

1. Management performance, business outlook and continuity of TraWell Co. Group

20

2. Economic and Financial performance of the TraWell Co. Group

25

3. Economic and Financial performance of the parent company TraWell Co S.p.A.

30

4. Other information

33

5. Proposal for approval of the separate ﬁnancial statements of TraWell Co S.p.A. and

41

allocation of the 2023 result

C. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE TRAWELL CO. GROUP AS

OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

1. Consolidated ﬁnancial statement

43

2. Explanatory notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

47

3. Report of the Auditing Company on the Consolidated Financial Statements

84

D. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRAWELL CO S.p.A. AS OF

DECEMBER 31, 2023

1. Separate ﬁnancial statement

89

2.

Explanatory notes to the separate ﬁnancial statements

93

3. Report of the Board of Statutory auditors on the Separate Financial Statements

118

4.

Report of the Auditing Company on the Separate Financial Statements

122

2

The TraWell Co. Group

A. THE TRAWELL CO. GROUP

The TraWell Co. Group

1. Presentation of the Group

The TraWell Co. Group (hereinafter also "The Group") is a multinational corporation operating in the Airport Retail market.

Founded in 1997 and based in Gallarate, TraWell Co S.p.A. is the global leader in airport baggage protection service

The Group operated in 2023 in 13 countries, at 44 airports and 130 points of sales, serving 5 million passengers

TraWell Co has been listed on the FTSE Italia Growth segment on the Milan Stock Exchange since September 2013 and was the ﬁrst and only company in the world in its sector to be listed

The Company directly or indirectly owns numerous subsidiaries, which are responsible for managing airport operations within their respective countries

TraWell Co currently has a capitalization of approx. 20 million

The Group has

more than 200

employees, considering

the sta at the

headquarters in Italy and the operational sta at the various airports

4

The TraWell Co. Group

TraWell Co in the World

44 airports including 22 in Europe (7 in Italy), 18 in Asia and 4 in America. Below are the airports at which the Group operated during 2023

EUROPE (22 airports)

  • Italy (through TraWell Co S.p.A.) - Venice, Bologna, Olbia (starting in April with contract for 6 months), Cagliari, Rome, Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate;
  • France (through FSB Service Sarl) - Nice, Lyon, Marseille (until March 2023), Toulouse and Bordeaux;
  • Portugal (via Fly Safeb Unipessoal Lda) - Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and Madeira;
  • Switzerland (through Safe Bag Sagl) - Zurich;
  • Greece (via Care4Bag) - Athens;
  • Estonia (through Pack&Fly Group OU) - Tallinn;
  • Czech Republic (through Safe Bag Czech Republic S.r.o.) - Prague;
  • Croatia (via Care4Bag Zagreb d.o.o.) - Zagreb (from May 2023)

ASIA (18 airports)

  • Russian Federation (through Wrapping Service LLC and Fly Pack LLC) - Sheremetyevo, Sochi, Krasnodar, Kazan, Anapa, Ufa, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Naberezhye Celny, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Jakutsk, Surgut, Omsk, Kaliningrad (from March 2023), Yaroslavl (from January 2023), Ivanovo (from November 2023), Novokuznetsk (from December 2023);
  • Kyrgyzstan (via Pack&Fly Group OU) - Bishkek

AMERICA (4 airports)

  • United States (through Safe Bag USA LLC) - Miami;
  • Canada (through Safe Bag Canada Inc.) - Montréal, Vancouver;
  • Peru (via Safe Bag Latam Peru S.A.C.) - Lima

The services

TraWell Co. Group's offering portfolio is the largest and most innovative in the industry worldwide.

LUGGAGE WRAPPING

TRAVEL GOODS

LUGGAGE TRACKING

MONEYBACK GUARANTEE

CUSTOMER CARE.

LUGGAGE SERVICES

  • The protective wrapping ﬁlm is easy to remove and resistant to water, oil, heat and cold.
  • It does not interfere with the airport's baggage handling systems.
  • The exterior is smooth for bags to slide smoothly on the conveyor belt.

Items are divided into four

• The tracking service is

TraWell Co. T&Cs are unique

Customer care services

TraWell Co. o ers a wide

product categories:

provided by

in both the absolute amount

are provided by

range of baggage services:

SosTravel.com.

of compensation and the

SosTravel.com.

Luggage: suitcases of

• Baggage search using the

range of types of

Customer support

• Baggage storage (at 12

di erent types

SITA system.

compensation for lost,

services are provided by

airports)

Electronics: e.g. power

• Customer assistance for

damaged and/or delayed

SosTravel.com and are

Lost/unauthorized items

bank, global adapters,

lost baggage cases: i)

baggage:

available 24/7, 365 days

Luggage and document

reading lights

Assistance in ﬁlling out

• Up to € 4,000 in case of

a year.

delivery

Security: e.g., padlocks,

forms.

loss

Customer service is

Luggage weighing

fanny packs, travel garters

(ii) baggage status checks

• Up to € 1,000 in case of

available in 6 languages:

Luggage pickup and

Comfort: e.g., neck

and timely updates for

damage

Italian, French, Spanish,

delivery in the city/airport

pillows, eye masks,

customers.

• From a minimum of 50€

English, Russian, and

earplugs.

(iii) on-site assistance

per day up to 100€ per day

Portuguese.

from sta at the airport (at

in case of delivery delay of

airports served by TraWell

more than 48h, with a

Co.).

compensation ceiling

ranging from a minimum of

500€ up to 1,000€.

7

Points of sale

The TraWell Co. Group designs its points of sale in-house, relying on the cooperation of trusted suppliers and using top-quality materials.

Each point of sale has its own unique characteristics and is adapted to the space and needs of airports.

The points of sale vary in size and variety of o erings and are mainly of three types:

  • Luggage Wrapping Stations (Stand Alone)
  • Kiosks with signs and display cases for travel accessories
  • Traditional Points of sale with wide range of products and services for travelers.

STANDALONE (2.5 m )2

KIOSK (ﬂexible)

SHOP (ﬂexible)

E iciency in space utilization in small,

Designed to integrate the o ering with

Traditional store located near the check-

visible spots.

our travelers' goods selection

in or in air-side area.

All point-of-sale types are strategically located in departure areas near the check-in areas of departing passengers, and are designed in order to maximize visibility and propensity to purchase.

The TraWell Co. Group

Communication & Marketing

TraWell Co S.p.A. invests significantly to improve its and the Group's image, creating a strong emotional connection with passengers through a distinctive brand identity. The logo is a key element of success, while the company's points of sales at airports are designed to be stylish and attractive.

Using a variety of communication channels such as printed media, billboards, social networks, mailings, co-marketing, and television, TraWell Co. aims to reach a wide range of audiences both online and offline to maximize brand visibility and impact.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TraWell Co. S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 08:53:08 UTC.