TraWell Co currently has a capitalization of approx. 20 million

The Company directly or indirectly owns numerous subsidiaries, which are responsible for managing airport operations within their respective countries

TraWell Co has been listed on the FTSE Italia Growth segment on the Milan Stock Exchange since September 2013 and was the ﬁrst and only company in the world in its sector to be listed

The Group operated in 2023 in 13 countries, at 44 airports and 130 points of sales, serving 5 million passengers

Founded in 1997 and based in Gallarate, TraWell Co S.p.A. is the global leader in airport baggage protection service

The TraWell Co. Group (hereinafter also "The Group") is a multinational corporation operating in the Airport Retail market.

Croatia (via Care4Bag Zagreb d.o.o.) - Zagreb (from May 2023)

France (through FSB Service Sarl) - Nice, Lyon, Marseille (until March 2023), Toulouse and Bordeaux;

Italy (through TraWell Co S.p.A.) - Venice, Bologna, Olbia (starting in April with contract for 6 months), Cagliari, Rome, Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate;

44 airports including 22 in Europe (7 in Italy), 18 in Asia and 4 in America. Below are the airports at which the Group operated during 2023

TraWell Co in the World

Items are divided into four

The exterior is smooth for bags to slide smoothly on the conveyor belt.

It does not interfere with the airport's baggage handling systems.

The protective wrapping ﬁlm is easy to remove and resistant to water, oil, heat and cold.

TraWell Co. Group's offering portfolio is the largest and most innovative in the industry worldwide.

Points of sale

The TraWell Co. Group designs its points of sale in-house, relying on the cooperation of trusted suppliers and using top-quality materials.

Each point of sale has its own unique characteristics and is adapted to the space and needs of airports.

The points of sale vary in size and variety of o erings and are mainly of three types:

Luggage Wrapping Stations (Stand Alone)

Kiosks with signs and display cases for travel accessories

Traditional Points of sale with wide range of products and services for travelers.

STANDALONE (2.5 m )2 KIOSK (ﬂexible) SHOP (ﬂexible)

E iciency in space utilization in small, Designed to integrate the o ering with Traditional store located near the check- visible spots. our travelers' goods selection in or in air-side area.

All point-of-sale types are strategically located in departure areas near the check-in areas of departing passengers, and are designed in order to maximize visibility and propensity to purchase.