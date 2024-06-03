The TraWell Co. Group
2
1. Presentation of the Group
The TraWell Co. Group (hereinafter also "The Group") is a multinational corporation operating in the Airport Retail market.
Founded in 1997 and based in Gallarate, TraWell Co S.p.A. is the global leader in airport baggage protection service
The Group operated in 2023 in 13 countries, at 44 airports and 130 points of sales, serving 5 million passengers
TraWell Co has been listed on the FTSE Italia Growth segment on the Milan Stock Exchange since September 2013 and was the ﬁrst and only company in the world in its sector to be listed
The Company directly or indirectly owns numerous subsidiaries, which are responsible for managing airport operations within their respective countries
TraWell Co currently has a capitalization of approx. 20 million
The Group has
more than 200
employees, considering
the sta at the
headquarters in Italy and the operational sta at the various airports
TraWell Co in the World
44 airports including 22 in Europe (7 in Italy), 18 in Asia and 4 in America. Below are the airports at which the Group operated during 2023
EUROPE (22 airports)
- Italy (through TraWell Co S.p.A.) - Venice, Bologna, Olbia (starting in April with contract for 6 months), Cagliari, Rome, Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate;
- France (through FSB Service Sarl) - Nice, Lyon, Marseille (until March 2023), Toulouse and Bordeaux;
- Portugal (via Fly Safeb Unipessoal Lda) - Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and Madeira;
- Switzerland (through Safe Bag Sagl) - Zurich;
- Greece (via Care4Bag) - Athens;
- Estonia (through Pack&Fly Group OU) - Tallinn;
- Czech Republic (through Safe Bag Czech Republic S.r.o.) - Prague;
- Croatia (via Care4Bag Zagreb d.o.o.) - Zagreb (from May 2023)
ASIA (18 airports)
- Russian Federation (through Wrapping Service LLC and Fly Pack LLC) - Sheremetyevo, Sochi, Krasnodar, Kazan, Anapa, Ufa, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Naberezhye Celny, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Jakutsk, Surgut, Omsk, Kaliningrad (from March 2023), Yaroslavl (from January 2023), Ivanovo (from November 2023), Novokuznetsk (from December 2023);
- Kyrgyzstan (via Pack&Fly Group OU) - Bishkek
AMERICA (4 airports)
- United States (through Safe Bag USA LLC) - Miami;
- Canada (through Safe Bag Canada Inc.) - Montréal, Vancouver;
- Peru (via Safe Bag Latam Peru S.A.C.) - Lima
The services
TraWell Co. Group's offering portfolio is the largest and most innovative in the industry worldwide.
LUGGAGE WRAPPING
TRAVEL GOODS
LUGGAGE TRACKING
MONEYBACK GUARANTEE
CUSTOMER CARE.
LUGGAGE SERVICES
- The protective wrapping ﬁlm is easy to remove and resistant to water, oil, heat and cold.
- It does not interfere with the airport's baggage handling systems.
- The exterior is smooth for bags to slide smoothly on the conveyor belt.
Items are divided into four
• The tracking service is
TraWell Co. T&Cs are unique
•
Customer care services
TraWell Co. o ers a wide
product categories:
provided by
in both the absolute amount
are provided by
range of baggage services:
SosTravel.com.
of compensation and the
SosTravel.com.
•
Luggage: suitcases of
• Baggage search using the
range of types of
•
Customer support
• Baggage storage (at 12
di erent types
SITA system.
compensation for lost,
services are provided by
airports)
•
Electronics: e.g. power
• Customer assistance for
damaged and/or delayed
SosTravel.com and are
•
Lost/unauthorized items
bank, global adapters,
lost baggage cases: i)
baggage:
available 24/7, 365 days
•
Luggage and document
reading lights
Assistance in ﬁlling out
• Up to € 4,000 in case of
a year.
delivery
•
Security: e.g., padlocks,
forms.
loss
•
Customer service is
•
Luggage weighing
fanny packs, travel garters
(ii) baggage status checks
• Up to € 1,000 in case of
available in 6 languages:
•
Luggage pickup and
•
Comfort: e.g., neck
and timely updates for
damage
Italian, French, Spanish,
delivery in the city/airport
pillows, eye masks,
customers.
• From a minimum of 50€
English, Russian, and
earplugs.
(iii) on-site assistance
per day up to 100€ per day
Portuguese.
from sta at the airport (at
in case of delivery delay of
airports served by TraWell
more than 48h, with a
Co.).
compensation ceiling
ranging from a minimum of
500€ up to 1,000€.
Points of sale
The TraWell Co. Group designs its points of sale in-house, relying on the cooperation of trusted suppliers and using top-quality materials.
Each point of sale has its own unique characteristics and is adapted to the space and needs of airports.
The points of sale vary in size and variety of o erings and are mainly of three types:
- Luggage Wrapping Stations (Stand Alone)
- Kiosks with signs and display cases for travel accessories
- Traditional Points of sale with wide range of products and services for travelers.
STANDALONE (2.5 m )2
KIOSK (ﬂexible)
SHOP (ﬂexible)
E iciency in space utilization in small,
Designed to integrate the o ering with
Traditional store located near the check-
visible spots.
our travelers' goods selection
in or in air-side area.
All point-of-sale types are strategically located in departure areas near the check-in areas of departing passengers, and are designed in order to maximize visibility and propensity to purchase.
Communication & Marketing
TraWell Co S.p.A. invests significantly to improve its and the Group's image, creating a strong emotional connection with passengers through a distinctive brand identity. The logo is a key element of success, while the company's points of sales at airports are designed to be stylish and attractive.
Using a variety of communication channels such as printed media, billboards, social networks, mailings, co-marketing, and television, TraWell Co. aims to reach a wide range of audiences both online and offline to maximize brand visibility and impact.
