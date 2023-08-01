PRESS RELEASE

TraWell Co wins the tender for the protection of luggage in Venice, Verona, and Treviso for five years.

Milan, July 31, 2023 - TraWell Co S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana, ticker: TWL and OTCQX, ticker TRWAF), the worldwide leading company in luggage protection services, storage, ancillary products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service provided by Sostravel.com), announces that it has renewed the supply of its integrated travel assistance services at the Venice international airport and has won the tender for the provision of the service to two further airports in the Polo Aeroportuale Nordest: Verona and Treviso.

Approximately 15 million passengers transited in 2022 at the Polo Aeroportuale Nordest, managed by the SAVE group.

Venice has become the third intercontinental airport in Italyand represents an important gateway for international traffic in Italy. The growth of Verona is also interesting, serving over 80 destinations in 13 countries.

Rudolph Gentile, President of TraWell Co S.p.A commented:"We are happy to offer baggage protection services in the Northeast of the country, an important economic area of Italy, both for inbound tourism and Italian travelers flying abroad. We expect that the excellent management of the SAVE group will continue to grow international traffic, also thanks to the connection of the Venice airport with the railway network, which will be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics."

For more information: Investor Relations. EGA TraWell Co. S.p.A Baldi Finance S.p.A. investor.relations@trawellco.com lcarra@baldiandpartners.it +39 0331 777154 +39 02 58318214

Notes for the press:a newMedia Kitis available.