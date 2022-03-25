Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TRC Construction Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRC   TH0890A10Z06

TRC CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRC Construction Public : Declaration of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through TRC's website

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:12:10
Headline
Declaration of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through TRC's website
Symbol
TRC
Source
TRC
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 3 888 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 -57,4 M -1,71 M -1,71 M
Net Debt 2021 765 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -71,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 835 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 60,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pasit Leesakul CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Paichit Rattananon Chairman
Eng Kee Loh Chief Operating Officer
Puangthip Silpasart Independent Director
Kamjorn Tatiyakavee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRC CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.98%114
VINCI-1.49%56 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.40%34 718
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.54%32 645
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.73%21 420
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.07%20 085