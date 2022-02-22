Log in
    TRC   TH0890A10Z06

TRC CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TRC)
TRC Construction Public : The Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting regarding the omission of dividend payment for year 2021 and schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

02/22/2022 | 09:52am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 21:22:44
Headline
The Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting regarding the omission of dividend payment for year 2021 and schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Symbol
TRC
Source
TRC
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 22-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 21-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Via Electronic Meeting (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TRC Construction pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 14:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
