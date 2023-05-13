Advanced search
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
25.16 USD   -2.71%
TREACE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Treace To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:23am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Treace stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/TMCI.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On November 15, 2022, Culper Research published a short report on Treace (the "Culper Report"). The Culper Report expressed the "view that Treace's primary innovation has not been in any sort of medical advancements, but in aggressive reimbursement practices and deceptive DTC marketing," which the Culper Report described "as problematic and self-defeating, as insurers appear to have begun placing Lapiplasty procedure reimbursements under scrutiny while customer complaints about misleading claims from Treace are mounting."

On this news, Treace's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 14.81%, to close at $20.54 per share on November 15, 2022.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treace-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-treace-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823940.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
