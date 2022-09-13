Treace Highlights New Product Innovations at the 2022 AOFAS Scientific Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), announces it will highlight new product innovations at the 2022 American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting in Quebec City, Canada from September 14-17.1



Several technologies will be highlighted at Treace’s booth (No. 301) at the AOFAS conference, including:

Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ System: The Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ System is a set of advanced instrumentation specifically developed to reduce the incision size required to perform the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. The advanced instrument set, including the Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ 3-n-1™ Guide and other specialized surgical instruments, allows the deformity correction and joint preparation steps of the patented Lapiplasty® Procedure to be performed through 2cm or less incisions. The Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ instrumentation is currently in limited clinical access.





New Lapiplasty® Innovations: Recently commercialized innovations will also be featured at Treace's booth and in hands-on training workshops, including the Lapiplasty® S4A Anatomic Plating Kit, the Lapiplasty® 3-n-1™ Guide, and the SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ Tissue Release Instruments. These new technologies are available in full commercial release.



John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace, said “As the industry’s only company solely focused on advancing the standard of care in the surgical correction of bunion and related midfoot deformities, we are excited to feature our latest R&D innovations to surgeons attending the 2022 AOFAS conference. These new technologies demonstrate Treace’s commitment to rapid innovation with a focus on continually iterating the Lapiplasty® System with options for reduced incision size and increased procedural efficiency while maintaining the clinical outcomes associated with the Lapiplasty® Procedure.”

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

About AOFAS Scientific Conference

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) mobilizes its global community of foot and ankle orthopaedic specialists to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. The AOFAS Annual Meeting is the premier event for foot and ankle education, offering presentations from renowned speakers, special interest forums, and the latest products and technology.

Treace products will be presented in Canada for demonstration purposes only. They are not licensed in accordance with Canadian regulations.



