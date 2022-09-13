Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
22.33 USD   -4.37%
Treace Highlights New Product Innovations at the 2022 AOFAS Scientific Conference
GL
Treace Highlights New Product Innovations at the 2022 AOFAS Scientific Conference
AQ
Treace Announces Updated ALIGN3D™ Data at the 2022 AOFAS Annual Meeting
GL
Treace Highlights New Product Innovations at the 2022 AOFAS Scientific Conference

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), announces it will highlight new product innovations at the 2022 American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting in Quebec City, Canada from September 14-17.1

Several technologies will be highlighted at Treace’s booth (No. 301) at the AOFAS conference, including:  

  • Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ System: The Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ System is a set of advanced instrumentation specifically developed to reduce the incision size required to perform the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure. The advanced instrument set, including the Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ 3-n-1™ Guide and other specialized surgical instruments, allows the deformity correction and joint preparation steps of the patented Lapiplasty® Procedure to be performed through 2cm or less incisions. The Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ instrumentation is currently in limited clinical access.

  • SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants: The SpeedPlate™ implant system represents a new platform of Lapiplasty® fixation technology, providing foot and ankle surgeons with additional fixation options for Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty™ procedures. SpeedPlate™ implants are designed for rapid fixation application while also providing dynamic compression of the joint surfaces. This new fixation platform is compatible with the Lapiplasty® Micro-Incision™ surgical approach. The patent-pending SpeedPlate™ System has been submitted for FDA 510(k) review and is not yet available for sale in the U.S.

  • New Lapiplasty® Innovations:   Recently commercialized innovations will also be featured at Treace’s booth and in hands-on training workshops, including the Lapiplasty® S4A Anatomic Plating Kit, the Lapiplasty® 3-n-1™ Guide, and the SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ Tissue Release Instruments. These new technologies are available in full commercial release.

John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace, said “As the industry’s only company solely focused on advancing the standard of care in the surgical correction of bunion and related midfoot deformities, we are excited to feature our latest R&D innovations to surgeons attending the 2022 AOFAS conference. These new technologies demonstrate Treace’s commitment to rapid innovation with a focus on continually iterating the Lapiplasty® System with options for reduced incision size and increased procedural efficiency while maintaining the clinical outcomes associated with the Lapiplasty® Procedure.”

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

About AOFAS Scientific Conference

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) mobilizes its global community of foot and ankle orthopaedic specialists to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. The AOFAS Annual Meeting is the premier event for foot and ankle education, offering presentations from renowned speakers, special interest forums, and the latest products and technology.

  1. Treace products will be presented in Canada for demonstration purposes only. They are not licensed in accordance with Canadian regulations.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net


