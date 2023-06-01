Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
26.51 USD   -0.34%
04:16pTreace Medical Concepts to Acquire Technology Enabling Patient Specific Instrumentation for Foot and Ankle Surgeries
GL
05/26Treace Medical Concepts : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/13TREACE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Treace To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treace Medical Concepts to Acquire Technology Enabling Patient Specific Instrumentation for Foot and Ankle Surgeries

06/01/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets of MIOS Marketing, LLC d/b/a RedPoint Medical3D (“RPM-3D”), a medical technology company offering pre-operative planning and patient-specific guides designed to deliver accurate surgical correction of deformities customized to the patient’s unique foot anatomy, for a purchase price of $20 million in an upfront cash payment, with up to $10 million in potential milestone payments.

Using patient CT scan data, RPM-3D applies innovative software technologies to develop a three-dimensional (3D) pre-operative plan for correcting the patient’s deformity and produce a 3D-printed, patient-specific cut guide designed to efficiently make accurate, corrective cuts. RPM-3D software and systems will be integrated with the Company’s instrumentation and implant systems in 2023, with commercial introduction of patient-specific products expected in the second half of 2024.  

“We believe there are excellent synergies with RPM-3D’s FDA cleared technologies and our Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures that strengthen our market leadership and accelerate our competitive differentiation, as we advance our mission to improve surgical outcomes for patients suffering from bunion and related midfoot deformities,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “RPM-3D’s 22 patent applications further expand and reinforce our market leading global IP portfolio covering technologies for the correction of bunion and related deformities. In addition, the RPM-3D purchase builds upon our acceleration in R&D initiatives that we announced in early 2022. These targeted R&D efforts are delivering an expanding portfolio of unique, problem-solving technologies for our customers and marketed through our direct, bunion-focused sales force,” Mr. Treace concluded.

This announcement follows the Company’s recently launched Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, SpeedRelease™ and TriTome™ Release Instruments, and S4A Anatomic Plating Kit; and its Micro-Lapiplasty™ Minimally Invasive System and SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implant System, which are expected for full commercial release in late 2023.

For additional information on RPM-3D and this transaction, a presentation is available on the Events and Presentation section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.treace.com/news-events/events-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the Company’s expectations of synergies with RPM-3D’s technologies, the acceleration of its market leadership and differentiation in the years ahead, and plans for the development of technologies and introduction of products. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net


All news about TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
04:16pTreace Medical Concepts to Acquire Technology Enabling Patient Specific Instrumentation..
GL
05/26Treace Medical Concepts : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/13TREACE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffe..
PR
05/10Transcript : Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securi..
CI
05/09TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/09Certain Restricted stock Units of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. are subject to a Lock-U..
CI
05/09Certain Options of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
05/09Certain Common Stock of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
05/08Treace Medical Concepts Q1 Loss Widens, Sales Increase; 2023 Revenue Forecast Boosted; ..
MT
05/08Treace Medical Concepts : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 194 M - -
Net income 2023 -41,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 33,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 631 M 1 631 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
EV / Sales 2024 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,60 $
Average target price 30,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Treace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
James T. Treace Chairman
Shana R. Zink Senior VP-Clinical Affairs
Terry Lubben Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.15.70%1 631
PENUMBRA, INC.38.16%11 757
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.33.79%10 076
MASIMO CORPORATION5.53%8 544
NOVOCURE LIMITED-3.15%7 627
GETINGE AB15.35%6 233
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer