  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treace to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark L. Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.treace.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the presentation.

About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot corrections. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net


Analyst Recommendations on TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 81,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -60,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 956 M 956 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,36x
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 64,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,97 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target 92,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Treace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
James T. Treace Chairman
Joe W. Ferguson COO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jaime A. Frias Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.-3.59%956
MASIMO CORPORATION-11.50%14 309
GETINGE AB-5.01%11 191
PENUMBRA, INC.-10.93%9 561
NOVOCURE LIMITED-7.61%7 202
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-0.35%6 274