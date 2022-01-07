Treace to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark L. Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.treace.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the presentation.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot corrections. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes

IR@treace.net