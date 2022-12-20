Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMCI   US89455T1097

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.

(TMCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
23.59 USD   +3.06%
04:16pTreace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
GL
04:15pTreace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
AQ
12/19Treace Medical Announces Expansion of Its Global IP Portfolio with the Grant of Two New U.S. Patents
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

12/20/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark L. Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will present the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.treace.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the presentation.

About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net


All news about TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
04:16pTreace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Ja..
GL
04:15pTreace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Ja..
AQ
12/19Treace Medical Announces Expansion of Its Global IP Portfolio with the Grant of Two New..
GL
12/19Treace Medical Announces Expansion of Its Global IP Portfolio with the Grant of Two New..
AQ
12/19Insider Sell: Treace Medical Concepts
MT
12/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Treace Medical Concept..
PR
12/05Insider Sell: Treace Medical Concepts
MT
11/29Treace Medical Concepts Gets FDA Clearance for SpeedPlate Rapid Compression Implant Sys..
MT
11/28Treace Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implant Te..
GL
11/28Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance for Speedplate Rapid Compre..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 9,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 270 M 1 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,20x
EV / Sales 2023 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,89 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John T. Treace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
James T. Treace Chairman
Shana R. Zink Senior VP-Clinical Affairs
Terry Lubben Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC.22.80%1 270
PENUMBRA, INC.-23.51%8 347
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.21.12%7 807
NOVOCURE LIMITED-1.74%7 742
MASIMO CORPORATION-52.62%7 292
GETINGE AB-45.89%5 605